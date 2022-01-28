King, founder of Deaf Missions, completes his earthly service

The man who shepherded the creation of the first American Sign Language translation of the Bible through most of its phases has gone on to be with his shepherd.

Duane King, who founded Deaf Missions in 1981 and served as its director until 2007, died Tuesday.

King wanted to eliminate anything that might keep people from knowing Jesus as their savior, according to his obituary.

His passion resonated with several people who posted comments on Deaf Missions' Facebook page since his death.

"Duane King was an amazing man of God," wrote JoAnn Grace. "He will be missed! He introduced Christ to many deaf people around the world through Deaf Missions. He taught me sign language when I was a student at Nebraska Christian College ... Duane is now in the presence of Jesus, who I am sure has greeted him with the words, 'well done, my good and faithful servant!'"

"He was one incredible visionary servant for and among the deaf!" wrote Diane Frederickson "... Prayers for all the Deaf Mission family and his family!"

The decision to translate the Bible’s 31,373 verses into American Sign Language was made during a road trip, King said during an interview in 2004. He and former volunteer Gayle McCoy were driving to Illinois when McCoy challenged him to do it.

“They had talked about doing a Bible translation for years; so I said, ‘When are you going to start doing it?’, and he said, ‘When we get someone like you to get it moving,’” McCoy said.

They recruited John Joyce of Joyce Media to shoot the signing for them, and Lou Fant signed for the first pilot recording. The late Dr. Harold Noe, then associate director of Deaf Missions and pastor of Christ’s Church for the Deaf, became translation director and continued in that role until the New Testament was completed in 2004.

When Joyce Media went broke, Deaf Missions partnered with KMTV, which made a 20-year commitment to the project. The Omaha television station, then owned by the May family of Shenandoah, donated thousands of dollars and hours of manpower to the translation, King said.

When KMTV was sold in 1987, the new owners decided not to keep the Mays’ commitment to Deaf Missions. Deaf Missions then purchased its own video equipment and began recording in its own studio. Eventually, the group had the equipment to transfer recordings from a digital master to the computer, then to another machine to make DVDs, according to Joel Burkum, who was with the project at its inception and later became video producer.

King turned the reins over to former Associate Director Chad Entinger in November 2007. Deaf Missions completed translation of the Bible into ASL in 2021.

King was born and raised in Skidmore, Missouri and attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk, Nebraska. He served as a pastor in Anthon, Norfolk (Nebraska) and Griswold, then in Council Bluffs as the pastor of Christ’s Church for the Deaf.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92, Council Bluffs. The service will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/firstchristiancb.

