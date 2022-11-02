Kosovo delegation stops in Council Bluffs during 9-day visit to Iowa

A delegation from Kosovo stopped in Council Bluffs Tuesday as part of a nine-day visit to Iowa.

The group included Rina Musa, a facilitator from the U.S. Embassy in the capital city of Pristina; Ferdian Shala of the Youth Association for Human Rights in Lipjan; Anila Recica Llugici, director of Youth, Culture and Sports in Lipjan; Laureta Thagi, director of Youth, Culture and Sports in Drenas; Xhemile Shabani Murati, director of Youth, Culture and Sports in Ferizaj; and Fortuna Haziri of the Mural Fest Kosovo organization in Ferizaj, as well as an interpreter. They visited Iowa to learn more about including youth in decision-making processes.

The visitors spent much of the day at Iowa Western Community College, where they heard from Kim Henry, vice president of student services; Jenny Kruger, vice president of academics; Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development; and President Dan Kinney. They learned about the college’s year-round credit/noncredit English Language Learner program, adult education program, services available to students, career training and Small Business Administration.

They were also interested in Iowa Western’s outreach to inmates at the Clarinda Correctional Facility and college sports programs.

Sarah Beth Ray from the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce spoke about the Chamber’s Young Professionals group for people ages 18 to 40.

“What we really try to do is get those people involved,” she said. “We want those people to stay in our area.”

Before coming to Council Bluffs, the delegation spent a couple days in Des Moines, where they met Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Legislature International Committee Chairperson Annette Sweeney during their tour of the State Capitol. They also stopped at Hoover High School and met with Principal Qynne Kelly and student council leaders.

On Wednesday, they will go to Fort Dodge, where they will meet with city officials, receive an overview of 4-H and FFA and participate in a discussion about youth involvement in the 2022 election.

They will meet with Rotarians in Iowa City Thursday and spend Friday in Des Moines to learn about student contributions to the Des Moines Public Schools Athletic Facilities Committee, attend sessions on Character Counts and Pursuing Victory With Honor and enjoy a reception hosted by Artan Duraku, chief of mission at the Kosovo Consulate in Des Moines. They will return to Kosovo on Saturday.