A new organization called the Alliance of Parents and Taxpayers has been formed in the Pottawattamie County area.

According to spokesperson Kris Ranney, the organization emerged from conversations between parents and taxpayers and the concerns and goals they share.

"We discovered that all of us — whether a parent or not — believe our children, and how they are educated, is of major importance," Ranney said in a news release. "We all agree that we want to find ways to take real action that will matter."

Ranney said that the organization seeks to support schools and educators, forge bonds with communities, take action to protect the innocence of youth and to recruit, endorse and support school board candidates that adhere to the organization’s principles.

“Our first step is to introduce ourselves and learn what the parents and taxpayers out there are thinking," Ranney said. "To that end, we will be holding a series of town hall meetings."

Meetings have been scheduled as follows:

• Monday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Community Hall

• Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Carter Lake Community Center

• Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee

All town halls will be open to the public, with no cost to attend. Other town hall dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit parentsandtaxpayers,org.