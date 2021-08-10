Labor Federation to host blood drive

The Western Iowa Labor Federation will host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m. Friday at Firefighters Local 15 Union Hall, 1827 S. Eighth St.
Support Local Journalism
“There’s a nationwide blood shortage, and the labor community in Council Bluffs wants to help,” said Jen Pellant, field coordinator.
To incentivize blood donations, the Red Cross is running various promotions, a press release from WILF stated. When community members donate blood from Aug. 1-15, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which includes two VIP festival tickets, round-trip airfare and luxury RV accommodations on site at Bonnaroo. In addition, all presenting donors in August will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the donor code WILF.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.