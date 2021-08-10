 Skip to main content
Labor Federation to host blood drive
Labor Federation to host blood drive

20200125_new_blood_4

Blood is processed during an American Red Cross blood drive at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Jan. 24, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

The Western Iowa Labor Federation will host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m. Friday at Firefighters Local 15 Union Hall, 1827 S. Eighth St.

“There’s a nationwide blood shortage, and the labor community in Council Bluffs wants to help,” said Jen Pellant, field coordinator.

To incentivize blood donations, the Red Cross is running various promotions, a press release from WILF stated. When community members donate blood from Aug. 1-15, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which includes two VIP festival tickets, round-trip airfare and luxury RV accommodations on site at Bonnaroo. In addition, all presenting donors in August will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the donor code WILF.

