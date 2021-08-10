Labor Federation to host blood drive

To incentivize blood donations, the Red Cross is running various promotions, a press release from WILF stated. When community members donate blood from Aug. 1-15, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which includes two VIP festival tickets, round-trip airfare and luxury RV accommodations on site at Bonnaroo. In addition, all presenting donors in August will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).