Labor organization to host Labor Day picnic as labor unions gain in popularity

The Western Iowa Labor Federation is partnering with the Pottawattamie County Democrats to host a Labor Day picnic Monday at Lake Manawa.

The family-friendly event will feature free burgers and hot dogs, and a slew of speeches by local, state and federal political candidates.

“We are excited to be able to host this annual community event again,” said Jeff Shudak, WILF president and Pottawattamie County Board candidate. “Labor Day is a day to celebrate the contribution of workers to our communities all across Iowa. The economy doesn’t run without workers, and we’ve seen that more than ever over the last two years. It’s time to gather and celebrate all that hard work.”

The annual pro-labor event had been canceled the last two years because of COVID.

In addition to Shudak, expected speakers include Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear; Iowa Congressional candidate Ryan Melton; Iowa House candidates Josh Turek and Elizabeth Christensen; and J.D. Scholten, political director for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken.

The picnic will be held at Lake Manawa State Park’s Shelter No. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

This year’s picnic comes as labor unions are enjoying an uptick in popularity in the United States. Seventy-one percent of Americans approve of unions, according to a recent Gallup poll. That’s a three point increase over the previous year, and a seven point jump from before the pandemic. It’s the highest labor union approval rating Gallup has recorded since 1965.

Union organizers have enjoyed a number of recent victories at major corporations like Amazon and Starbucks, as warehouse workers and baristas across the country have voted to unionize.

According to a June Gallup poll, when union members were asked how important it is to be a union member, 68% responded with a four or five on a five-point scale, with five indicating “extremely important.”

When asked why they believe joining a union is important, 65% responded “better pay and benefits,” and 57% said “employee rights and representation.”

For workers who are not currently members of a union, 70% of “skilled and hourly workers” would consider joining a union if given the opportunity, according to an August report from job site Jobcase.