Lake Manawa’s western parking lot and boat ramp are getting a much needed facelift this summer, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The renovation project will begin in late summer, when the boating traffic has slowed a bit, DNR District Supervisor Michelle Reinig said.

“The parking area and such has reached the end of its life expectancy,” Reinig said. “Time to do that routine maintenance, and so we’re removing and replacing the existing pavement, or the asphalt parking, and the concrete boat ramp.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The estimated cost of the renovation project is $600,000, and the winning bid from Council Bluffs-based Carley Construction was $599,211.55.

75% of the funding will come through a federal boat safety grant from the U.S. Coast Guard, while the remaining 25% will be paid for using the marine fuel tax.