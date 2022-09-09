Latino Fest 2022 postponed due to recent changes at Centro Latino

Latino Fest 2022 will be postponed until 2023 because of changes over the summer at Centro Latino.
Former Director Ramon Calzada resigned in June, and Interim Executive Director Marcos Hernandez began on Aug. 22, according to a press release from Centro Latino.
The event was to be held on Sept. 10.
