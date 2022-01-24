Law enforcement agencies: Obeying speed limits can save people's lives

Metro area law enforcement agencies are reminding people to watch their speed in conjunction with Speeding Awareness Week.

More than 20 agencies and organizations in Iowa and Nebraska are emphasizing that following posted speed limits is critical to driver, passenger, pedestrian and cyclist safety, according to a joint press release from metro area law enforcement agencies.

Why? Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department summed it up in one sentence.

“We’d rather have you arrive late than not arrive at all,” he said. “The faster you’re going, the more likely you are to be injured in an accident.”

As traffic volumes have rebounded from an initial decline during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding has remained a serious issue. These two factors -- speeding and high volumes -- have resulted in a staggering number of speeding tickets in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, the press release stated. And while areas across the country are dealing with excessive speeding issues, metro area agencies are hoping to combat the problem via an educational campaign before traffic volumes increase even more during the spring and summer months.

“Metro area law enforcement agencies and first responders have noticed that speeding has increasingly become a factor in crashes, both in minor incidents and more serious crashes,” said Austin Yates, an engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation. “This is an issue that can’t be ignored. Any speeding puts more lives at risk, which is why we partnered up to declare this week Speeding Awareness Week.”

Speed impacts those outside of vehicles, too. Changes in speed can have real-life consequences for pedestrians. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if a person is hit by a vehicle going 20 miles per hour, there is a 10% chance of fatality, the press release stated. The chance of fatality increases to 40% if a vehicles is going 30 mph, and then increases to 80% of fatality if the vehicles speed is 40 mph.

This week, motorists can expect to see messages related to Speeding Awareness Week on social media, digital ads and dynamic message signs around the metro and both states.

“The reason speed is so important is it can save your life,” Albers said in a video he posted Monday morning on the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Facebook page.

It comes down to stopping distance. Speed limits are set at 25 miles per hour in residential areas “so you will be able to stop in a reasonable distance,” he said. At highway or interstate speeds, stopping takes much longer. If you’re going 55 miles per hour, you’re traveling 81 feet per second, he said. Just to react takes 120 feet.

“The average person takes 1.5 seconds to react,” he said.

That’s why driver’s education students are told to follow at least two seconds behind the vehicle in front of them, Albers said.

In all, stopping a vehicle at 55 mph takes 265 feet -- and that’s if your tires are in good shape and you’re on dry pavement, he said.

If you’re going 65 mph, you’re traveling 95 feet per second, Albers noted in his video. Reacting and stopping takes a total of 343 feet. And at 75 mph, you’re moving 110 feet per second, and your total stopping distance is 432 feet.

“Speed limits are posted as they are for one very good reason: safety,” said Jeff Sobczyk, Vision Zero coordinator for the City of Omaha. “The risk of fatalities even at relatively low speeds is too great to make any speeding worth it.”

Said Albers, “It’s important to manage your speed and pay attention and not be in such a hurry.”

To view Albers’ video, visit facebook.com/CityofCB.

