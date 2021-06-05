Lawsuit concerning Baughn Street dropped

Tony Beraldi has dropped his lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and the Council Bluffs City Council regarding the vacation of Baughn Street.

The decision was made by Beraldi on Thursday, who originally filed the lawsuit in May. He said he made this decision “entirely for financial reasons.” He said he would’ve had to pay roughly $176,000 for a bond in order for an injunction to be placed against the transfer of Baughn Street.

“That amount is 125% of the value of the street, which is $141,000,” said Beraldi in an email to the Nonpareil. “There would likely have been no alternative to post any amount other than the full $176,000 in cash or pledged collateral, rather than payment of a premium, which would have been a small percentage of the bond amount.”

Beraldi said he thought he would only need to pay 10% of the bond, roughly $17,000, and he was prepared to pay that amount.

City Attorney Dick Wade explained that had the court granted Beraldi the injunction, per Iowa law he would’ve been required to post the bond to show he could cover potential damages should the plaintiff lose the case. Asked to verify the claim that the bond would’ve been around $176,000, Wade said he wouldn’t speculate on what the judge would’ve done.