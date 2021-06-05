Lawsuit concerning Baughn Street dropped

Tony Beraldi has dropped his lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and the Council Bluffs City Council regarding the vacation of Baughn Street.
The decision was made by Beraldi on Thursday, who originally filed the lawsuit in May. He said he made this decision “entirely for financial reasons.” He said he would’ve had to pay roughly $176,000 for a bond in order for an injunction to be placed against the transfer of Baughn Street.
“That amount is 125% of the value of the street, which is $141,000,” said Beraldi in an email to the Nonpareil. “There would likely have been no alternative to post any amount other than the full $176,000 in cash or pledged collateral, rather than payment of a premium, which would have been a small percentage of the bond amount.”
Beraldi said he thought he would only need to pay 10% of the bond, roughly $17,000, and he was prepared to pay that amount.
City Attorney Dick Wade explained that had the court granted Beraldi the injunction, per Iowa law he would’ve been required to post the bond to show he could cover potential damages should the plaintiff lose the case. Asked to verify the claim that the bond would’ve been around $176,000, Wade said he wouldn’t speculate on what the judge would’ve done.
The lawsuit claimed the City Council violated Iowa Code regarding the vacating of a street, arguing that roadways can be removed if they are “no benefit to the public.” The plaintiffs claim the road is beneficial to the public. The lawsuit also alleged the council violated city policy and procedures when it overturned its initial vote — the council denied the YMCA’s requests regarding the street at its December meeting, before reconsidering the issue in January — and also claimed the city’s move is for the sole benefit of the YMCA.
The lawsuit requested an injunction against the city from moving forward with the removal of Baughn Street.
The lawsuit now dropped, Wade said, “We questioned the merit of the case from the get-go.” The city argued the council followed procedures in reversing its decision. Wade had explained the mechanism for a reconsideration at the December meeting.
With the lawsuit dropped, the city is set to convey the street to the adjacent Charles E. Lakin YMCA, which will remove it as part of a plan to install a community park and expand parking for the facility.
Beraldi expressed disappointment that they couldn’t get to the crux of the argument — whether or not Baughn Street had benefit to the community.
“I don’t think they could’ve proven that it didn’t have benefit,” he said.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said Beraldi had the right to express his opinion and was certainly in his rights to file the lawsuit.
“Like many items that come in front of the City Council, there are pros and cons,” Walsh said. “With any decision, there are some people who are happy and some people who aren’t.”
Safety is still a concern for Beraldi as the street will close — traffic congestion that causes cars to slow down if they are rushing to the hospital were main concerns. YMCA officials have promoted the fact that increased lot parking will reduce the need to park on Harmony Street.
“The YMCA is kind of holding our neighborhood responsible for the problems they created,” Beraldi said. “If there are safety problems there for those kids, what took them three years to try and address them?”
A call to YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh on Friday late afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.
McIntosh told the Nonpareil in April, “We truly feel like (the park) is going to be a major benefit to the community and the YMCA.”
McIntosh said the park will be lined with fencing that will force people to cross Kanesville Boulevard at a controlled intersection. McIntosh said after community input they’ve relocated the planned basketball court in the park to ensure a ball doesn’t enter a busy road, while also including natural barriers along with the fencing.
“There’s always going to be a few naysayers,” McIntosh said in April, while noting he’s heard plenty of support from the community and neighborhood. “As a Y, we’re doing everything we can to strengthen our community. We feel this project does just that.”
On Friday, Walsh said it’s not an easy job as a city councilperson and in most cases, council members would want an easy decision — but this wasn’t one of those.
“I’m glad this situation had the opportunity to work its way through the legal system as it is designed to do,” Councilman Chad Hannan said.
Beraldi said he’s proud of his neighbors and one positive is he got to know them a lot better.
“I think all of us love Council Bluffs,” Beraldi said. “Right now, I’m just disappointed in Council Bluffs.”
The YMCA has completed the majority of fundraising for the park and parking project. The organization hopes to begin construction soon, with potential completion in the fall.
“I respect Mr. Beraldi’s difference of opinion, but am looking forward to the expansion of the services offered by the YMCA,” Hannan said.