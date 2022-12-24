LCHS cheerleader's hard work to take her to London New Year's Day Parade

Brooklyn Smith of Council Bluffs will be part of a procession of talent in the London New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2023.

She and her mother, Amber Durand, will leave Monday to fly over so she can practice with a group of hundreds of other cheerleaders from across the United States. They’ll first drive to Kansas City International, then fly to Dallas and from there to London, arriving sometime Tuesday night, Brooklyn said. Both of them are pretty excited about the trip.

A senior at Lewis Central High School and co-captain of the cheerleading squad, Brooklyn successfully auditioned to be an All American during a summer camp at Northwest Missouri State University sanctioned by the Universal Cheerleading Association, which also chooses cheerleaders for the parade. She has a GPA of over 4.0 and is a member of National Honor Society.

Brooklyn said she is looking forward to meeting new people and seeing a different place. She figures she’ll have about two days to sight-see before the army of cheerleaders rehearses for the parade. Part of that will be spent taking a preplanned tour of the city. Amid her surroundings will be some of the United Kingdom’s most famous historic buildings.

“I like history, so I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

She began recreational dance at age 3 and fell in love with dancing, Durand said.

“She so badly wanted to join the competition team, so I told her if she did great in middle school and worked hard (on) reading that I would allow her to join competition dance in seventh grade — and boy, did she fly with it!,” Durand said. “She received the Rising Star Award in sixth grade for being the most improved student of (her class)! She worked hard and has never stopped working hard.”

Having accomplished what her mother asked, Brooklyn began competitive dance in seventh grade and gradually improved her skills. She made the cheerleading squad as a sophomore. Her coach, Liz Hytrek, has helped her gain confidence, Durand said. In addition, Hailee Nice, who graduated from LCHS in 2021 and performed in the London parade on Jan. 1, 2020, is now an assistant coach with the squad.

“When Brooklyn sets a goal, she works hard to get there,” she said. “When she was a sophomore and learned about All American, she worked hard to reach her dream.”

Now, Brooklyn is just days away from experiencing the fruits of her labor.

The parade, which starts at noon (6 a.m. Central), runs from Piccadilly to Parliament Square via Piccadilly Circus, The Ritz, Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery and other landmarks. It will include 8,000 to 10,000 performers, floats, giant inflatables, horses, Veteran Cycle Club riders, Aston Martin Owners clubs, dance ensembles, choirs and marching bands from high schools and colleges in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy and Switzerland, among others. A live audience of a half-million people is expected, along with a worldwide television audience of hundreds of millions.