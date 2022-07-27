 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LCHS Class of 2010 hosts reunion

072722-cbn-life-reunion.jpg

Members of the Lewis Central High School Class of 2010 gathered for their 10-year reunion on July 23, 2022. Back row, from left: Ryan Epperson, Jordan Shaw, Tyler Larsen, Zach Pettepier, Weston Morris, Marc Osborn, Matt Vang and Ryan Penney. Third row, from left: Morgan Wulff, Abigail Bolte, Kendra Soechtig, Cesly Gochanour, Rachel Gaines, Kelsey Johnson and Jessica Nightser. Second row, from left: Kayla Everett, Nicole McGuire, Taylor Johnsen, Mackenzie Manson, Jordan Morgan, Jami Mundt, Taylor Mehsling and Lauren Stephens. First row, from left: Emily Morgan, Kealy Schreiber, Blake Hunter, Kyle Hough and Mark Hamilton.

 RISNEY PHOTO & DESIGN

The Lewis Central High School Class of 2010 hosted their reunion at The Gathering Room on July 23, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reunion had been delayed a few years, but the group was excited to get together and catch up.

Tags

