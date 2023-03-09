Supporting pollinators is important, and now, local residents can learn how to support them during Pottawattamie Conservation’s free Gardening for Diversity series.

Pottawattamie County Conservation has partnered up with the Council Bluffs Public Library and Michelle Biodrowski, a local naturalist, for this series, which begins March 15.

The first of the series is “Introduction to Pollinators and Native Plants.” It is perfect for beginning gardeners and anyone interested in supporting native planting in their outdoor spaces, a press release from Pottawattamie Conservation said.

“During this program participants will learn what pollinators are, their importance, why populations are waning and what we can do to support their work,” the release said.

There are four session topics:

Introduction to Pollinators and Native Plants – March 15

Native Garden Basics – April 19

Selecting Native Species – May 3

Garden Prep and Groundwork – May 17

Participants don’t have to attend all of them, but it is recommended so they can build strong foundation knowledge, the release said.

“Gardening for Diversity will give participants the confidence and background knowledge needed to grow a beautiful native garden that supports local wildlife and provides other great benefits for their community,” the release said.

Each meeting will be held at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B.

Those interested can register for free at pottconservation.com, but registration for each program closes two days before the program.