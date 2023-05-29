Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Mercy Heritage Awards will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, home of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

In its 39th year, the Mercy Heritage Awards gives the Southwest Iowa community an opportunity to honor four individuals or couples for their transformational leadership in Arts & Humanities, Business, Education, and Health and Human Services.

The 2023 recipients are:

Jeff Schoening, Arts & Humanities

Tony Tauke, Business

Peggy King and her late husband Duane, Education

Patti Higginbotham, Health and Human Services

CHI Helath Mercy Council Bluffs asks the public to join in celebrating the recipients — Schoening, Tauke, King, and Higginbotham — and the Mercy Re-Runs on June 8. Tickets are on sale now. More information is available at chihealth.com/HeritageAwards.

Event proceeds will benefit CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs and will be used to enhance patient care, enrich staff well-being and purchase or upgrade equipment and other items to support the hospital and its patients.

Jeff Schoening

Jeff Schoening retired in May 2022 after 34 years as the 5-12 band director at Treynor Community Schools in Treynor, Iowa. Before coming to Treynor, Jeff taught for four years in Ponca, Nebraska. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Morningside College for four years, teaching percussion pedagogy and private percussion lessons.

Jeff is a 1980 graduate of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, and in 1984 received his Bachelor of Music Education degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Under Jeff’s direction, the Treynor instrumental music curriculum stressed a balanced program in marching, jazz, concert and solo and ensemble performances; this enabled all students to participate in the different facets of instrumental music. The Treynor Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, consistently received Division I ratings at the Iowa High School Music Association festivals since 1990. The Cardinal Vanguard Marching Band received 30 consecutive Division I ratings at state festival and was named the top overall band in all classes at the 1997, 2007, 2016 and 2017 Loess Hills Field Fest in Glenwood. Treynor jazz bands have competed in the Iowa Jazz Championships for 31 consecutive years, with first-place finishes in Class 1A in 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2010. In 2008, Jeff was selected as one of two recipients of the first annual Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award, given to emphasize the important role of teachers in rural communities.

Throughout his career, Jeff stressed the educational philosophy that teaching music, and more specifically instrumental music, involves much more than learning notes and rhythms. The art of playing an instrument is a whole-brain experience, utilizing both analytical and abstract thinking concurrently. Performing with an instrument is a physical, mental and emotional endeavor that requires tremendous individual concentration and focus. At the same time, it also requires the musician to listen and react to the conductor and the other members of the ensemble through non-verbal communication and teamwork to bring out the emotional aspects of the piece they are performing. In his view, Jeff believes the historical and societal impact of music throughout our nation’s immensely diversified history has helped shape our national culture, and that music education is fundamental, core education.

For 25 years Jeff served as a drum-line instructor for the 200-member Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band. The band auditioned every two years and was selected to perform at major bowl parades. He and his wife, Patty, have also made two trips to Europe as the southwest district advisors for the Iowa Ambassadors of Music. On Jan. 1, 2022, he played snare drum and marched with the inaugural “Band Directors Marching Band” in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. From 1998 to 2018 Jeff performed with the Omaha-based retro swing band Prairie Cats. During that time, the band recorded three albums and played throughout the country, including performances at the prestigious South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas; the famous Derby in Los Angeles, California; and Windows on the World at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Jeff has been active in the Iowa Bandmasters Association on both district and statewide levels. He is a past president of the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association and served on the IBA Mentorship Committee for three years. In addition, he has also presented several clinics for the IBA Annual Conference. Jeff also served on the Board of Directors for the Iowa Jazz Championships for a total of six years. He also served as President of the Treynor Education Association from 1994 to 1995 and was a member of the contract negotiation team for 27 years.

Since retirement, Jeff has remained active in music and music education. He is a clinician, judge and private instructor in the state of Iowa, and continues to perform with various local and regional rock, swing and dance bands.

Jeff and Patty have been married for 40 years and are the proud parents of sons Keith and Alec. Keith and his wife, Casey, are both music educators in the Westside and Ralston public schools, and they have three very active little boys. Alec and his wife, Lauren, are also based in the Omaha metro area. Alec, a Navy veteran, works in software development engineering and Lauren works with autistic children as an assistant behavior analyst.

Jeff is forever grateful to his family, friends, colleagues and mentors, who supported, encouraged and inspired him throughout his career. He remains active in the Treynor community, giving back to the students, school and community whenever he can, and to the young band directors in the Southwest Iowa area as part of the Iowa Bandmasters Association Retired Directors Mentorship Program.

Tony Tauke

In the small Iowa farming town of Earlville, Iowa, on a blizzard morning in March of 1945, Arnold and Clara Tauke welcomed their baby boy, Tony. He was a typical farm boy doing chores and working with farm equipment. He held many jobs growing up in rural Iowa. Tony’s first job was working as a farm hand for his uncle. Later he earned college money hauling milk to a cheese factory, delivering feed to local farmers and working as a carpenter for a construction company.

In his formative years, Tony attended small schools in eastern Iowa. He had eight classmates at St. Joseph’s Grade School in Earlville, Iowa, and 57 classmates at Xavier High School in Dyersville, Iowa. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and in the summers of 1966 and 1967, he worked on Rocky Boy Indian Reservation in Havre, Montana. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps where he worked with the Animal Husbandry Department of Karnataka State, India, on a poultry breeding program for three years. It was there that Tony developed an interest in the legal profession. A few years later he was accepted at Creighton University School of Law and graduated in 1976.

Tony began his legal career at the law firm of Porter, Heithoff, Pratt and Reilly in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he had been clerking during law school. For 39 years he practiced law with that firm and the firm of Porter, Tauke, and Ebke representing many individuals and organizations. For the past nine years, he has practiced with the Stuart Tinley Law Firm. He was legal counsel for the Southwest Iowa Board of Realtors for over 30 years and the Council Bluffs Industrial Foundation for over 20 years.

In addition to practicing law, Tony was involved with many different organizations in Council Bluffs. He was a member of St Patrick’s Parish Council, the Regional Pastoral Council and Catholic Charities of Des Moines Diocese. He served as a board member of the Council Bluffs YMCA and Metro YMCA and was active in the fundraising campaign for the new YMCA. Tony was appointed to the city Board of Adjustment where he served for 10 years. He was an active member and chairman of the Pottawattamie County Development Corporation for many years. He served as a director of Hughes Iron LLC, the holder and manager of the current Chamber Building. He currently serves on the advisory counsel for American National Bank.

Tony is especially proud of his work with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa for nine years. He served as the Chairman of the Board for the past five years and oversaw the construction of their building, their growth in endowment funds and the general activities of the Foundation. He remains active on a number of committees of the Foundation and is very supportive of its role in the community.

Tony continues to practice law, though on a more limited level. He enjoys traveling, hiking and biking with his wife, Cath (Catherine Dorweiler), and spending time with his daughters, Tonia and Lisa, and their families. And, of course, Tony always has to find time to do a little fishing.

Duane and Peggy King

In 1966, Duane and Peggy King began working with Deaf people in Norfolk, Nebraska. Duane was the preacher at First Christian Church and was asked to call on a young Deaf couple. After visiting at their kitchen table by writing notes, he did what he was used to doing; he asked them to church. Their response directed the rest of Duane’s life. The couple said they could not get anything out of church because they could not hear.

Duane’s heart for eliminating barriers to the knowledge of Jesus drove him to learn sign language. He began a separate service for the Deaf, and Peggy learned sign language too. In 1968, Duane, Peggy and their two children moved to Griswold, Iowa. While a preacher in Griswold, Duane taught weekly Bible classes at both the Iowa and Nebraska Schools for the Deaf. Early in 1971, the King family moved to Council Bluffs to begin full-time work with Deaf people. They formed Deaf Missions to communicate the Gospel of Jesus to Deaf people through visuals, personal work and training leaders.

Duane was born near Skidmore, Missouri, the youngest of four boys. After high school, he attended Nebraska Christian College intending to become a pastor. He was also drawn to music ministry and joined a college quartet that came to be known as the Watchmen. The group traveled extensively and sang together for over 25 years.

Peggy grew up in Anthon, Iowa, and attended Nebraska Christian College. Duane and Peggy married in 1961.

After settling in Council Bluffs and forming Deaf Missions, Duane and Peggy started Christ’s Church of the Deaf, pioneered a Bible Camp for the Deaf, started sign language classes in Bible Colleges and began a Vacation Bible School for the Deaf. A booklet called “Daily Devotions for the Deaf” was first published in 1981 and has been distributed to over 85 countries. Deaf Missions has also created video content for children including the Big Bible Stories series and Dr Wonder’s Workshop. Deaf Devos and children’s videos, among other resources, can now be found on the Deaf Missions app. In connection with a program called Operation SERVE, Duane and Peggy traveled extensively across the United States. They have also released a CD featuring 12 songs they have sung in their travels.

In 1981, Deaf Missions began the ambitious task of translating the Bible from its original languages of Hebrew and Greek into American Sign Language. The project involved 53 deaf translators and 39 years. Under the leadership of Duane’s successor, Executive Director Chad Entinger, the Deaf Bible was completed in 2020 and because of worldwide access to online resources, the Deaf Bible is being used by Deaf people everywhere. Deaf Missions is now working on a version of the Jesus movie for the Deaf filmed with a Deaf cast and crew.

“He was a giant,” Entinger said. “Through Duane and Peggy and their faithfulness to God, millions of Deaf people and their families and friends in more than 100 countries around the world have been impacted with the Gospel of Jesus.”

Duane chaired the Nebraska Christian College Board of Trustees for many years and was recognized with a Distinguished Alumnus Award from NCC. He also served as the President of the National Missionary Convention. Duane and Peggy both received the Iowa Christian Leaders Award. In 2014, the Kings were the Heartland Family Service Commitment to Family honorees. The Iowa State Legislature recently honored the Kings for their work with the Deaf Bible translation and its impact.

Duane passed away on Jan. 25, 2022. Peggy still resides in Council Bluffs, and their children, Chris and JD, live close by. Both Duane and Peggy have said that if they have been successful in any way, “it has been a story of God at work.”

Patti Higginbotham

Patti Higginbotham is one of five children born to Dick and Donna Scott from Neola, Iowa. Her parents began their lives farming outside of Neola, Iowa, and moved to Council Bluffs in 1963 after her father accepted a job with the Council Bluffs Fire Department. The Scott children were nurtured by hardworking and faithful parents in the west end of Council Bluffs. All of the children attended Catholic grade school and later went on to attend St. Albert High School. The importance of giving back to the community was ingrained at an early age, often demonstrated through volunteering. Patti’s interest in nursing sprouted from a simple statement from her father while discussing future career plans: “I would be proud for you to be a nurse; they do a lot of good for people.” Thus, her career in nursing began.

After completing high school, Patti attended Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing, graduating in 1979. Her first nursing position was with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she honed her skills on a Med-Surg floor known then as the “cancer ward.” Patti’s initial goal was to work in obstetrics, but the experience of supporting individuals and their families through the stress and complexities of cancer became her passion. It was at UNMC that she met Dr. John Okerbloom, a medical oncologist just beginning his oncology practice in Council Bluffs. She joined his practice in 1983 as his first RN.

Cancer became a personal matter for Patti in 1986 when her father-in-law, Dr. Bob Higginbotham, was diagnosed with a rare, incurable cancer at the age of 55. The family grappled with this distressing diagnosis. Dr. Okerbloom, her father-in-law’s treating oncologist, made a suggestion to Patti: “You need to start a support group.” This simple statement proved to be the catalyst for what would eventually become the Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center.

Wings of Hope was established in 1994 as a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Its early programs included peer support groups for both patients and caregivers. These programs eventually expanded to include educational, one-on-one counseling and financial support programs. The journey from financial uncertainties to solid footing is a testament to the generosity of the community and numerous vital individuals. Caroline Ettinger was hired as the Executive Director in 2002. Caroline, along with a group of dedicated Board of Directors, guided the organization through the intricacies of balancing services and fiscal responsibility. Today, Wings of Hope continues to operate as a nonprofit organization, extending its reach throughout southwest Iowa and has recently completed a major expansion that includes a healing garden space.

Patti pursued additional nursing education, which included a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree in nursing from Creighton University. She then pursued a Nurse Practitioner certificate from UNMC. During this time, she held various positions, including:

Therapy Coordinator for Home Chemotherapy

Research Assistant to Dr. Ann Berger, studying cancer-related fatigue in breast cancer patients

Executive Director of Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center

Nurse Practitioner in Palliative/Hospice Care

Nurse Practitioner at CHI Breast Center — Lakeside Hospital

Nurse Practitioner at Omaha Surgical Consultants

Nurse Practitioner at Nebraska Cancer Specialists, genetics program

Patti also served in volunteer roles for several nonprofit organizations, including:

Board Member of Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center

Active member and leadership roles in the Metro Omaha Oncology Nursing Society

Board Member of the American Cancer Society

Patti has been married to Brad Higginbotham for 43 years. They have one daughter, Abbey Redshaw (married to Mike), and two sons, Nate and Alex (married to Maggie). They are also blessed with four grandchildren.