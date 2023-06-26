The area spanning Sarpy and Douglas counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County in Iowa was part of a region called Council Bluffs.

The history of the area, which has been inhabited for more than 2,500 years, was discussed Saturday afternoon at the Sarpy County Museum by local historian, Troy Stolp, in a lecture called “Council Bluffs-Omaha, 1804-1854, 50 Years That Made the Metro.”

“The history of this area does not stop at geopolitical lines,” Stolp said. “And history is not linear but a web with many people and places converging and moving away to create events.”

Council Bluffs once referred to the area from Plattsmouth to Fort Atkinson, just east of present-day Fort Calhoun, on both sides of the Missouri River, Stolp said.

Stolp said that Native Americans lived here during the Nebraska Phase, from about 900 to 1100 C.E., on both sides of the river, with Iowa sites from that time referred to as the Glenwood Culture.

The local people were extremely resourceful using everything at their disposal to fashion the life of a society that lasted more than 400 years, Stolp said.

In his opinion, he said, the Lewis and Clark expedition that passed through Council Bluffs ushered in the settlement era of the area. But before Thomas Jefferson sent the intrepid explorers to look at the property he had just purchased from France, other Europeans had been living among the Native people in this area.

For as many reasons as there are people, men like Etienne Bourgmont arrived in the area fleeing from the French military in Detroit, escaping a fine and imprisonment in France for poaching. Bourgmont kept a diary of his explorations, but he stopped when he reached the mouth of the Platte River.

Here, Stolp said, history is made of people and most people are just that -- people.

Many of the Europeans who made this area what it is today were both noble and corrupt, he said. They took advantage of the Native peoples and their own. For example, he said, many of the earliest white explorers had families, wives and children, in the east or in Europe, yet thought nothing of marrying into Native tribes and taking advantage of that for their own gain.

One such man was Manuel Lisa, a Spanish citizen and later an American, who -- while living in the West -- became a landowner, merchant, fur trader, U.S. Indian agent and explorer. He traded with the Sioux, Omaha and Ponce nations and later was instrumental in encouraging the tribes into alliances with the United States against the British during the War of 1812.

Helping his efforts along was Lisa's marriage to Mitane, daughter of Big Elk, chief of the Omaha people. He was, at that time, also married to the mother of two of his children in St. Louis. Lisa would, in 1813, found a post in Nebraska called Fort Lisa, which is now part of Omaha.

The Lewis and Clark expedition was supplied by Lisa, who started seven fur trading posts along the Missouri River.

One of the points that Stolp made during his lecture was that these explorers would come to our present area and become landowners. All of the European men who came to explore this area knew each other, he said.

Joshua Pilcher became a field representative in charge of the Missouri Fur Company’s outposts and fur traders. Another man who would figure prominently in settling the area was Lucien Fontenelle, who formed a partnership with Pilcher until it was disbanded in 1828.

Times were changing in Council Bluffs. When Fontenelle bought the Bellevue Trading Post, the larger game animals had disappeared, so farming became a necessity. The Potawatomi Nation was moved to Kansas in 1846 under the 1830 Indian Removal Act.

Another friend of Fontenelle’s was Peter Sarpy, for whom the Nebraska county is named. Sarpy would set up a ferry, which was used by the Mormons who were being driven out of Illinois and Missouri.

The Mormons, led by Brigham Young, left the Council Bluffs area for Utah, leaving behind many fine buildings for the settlers -- although some stayed behind, founding Kanesville, which would later be renamed Council Bluffs.

During this period, Stephen Douglas helped get the Transcontinental Railroad through Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, crossing the Missouri River at what is now Omaha. Before the railroad, the Lone Tree Ferry, which became known as the Council Bluffs and Nebraska Ferry Company, was the crossing between the two cities.