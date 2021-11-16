Lecture to focus on Chinese laborers who worked on Transcontinental Railroad

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum will host a virtual lecture Wednesday on the historical neglect of Chinese railroad workers in the 1800s.

The lecture, titled “Ghosts of Gold Mountain: Chinese Building the Transcontinental Railroad,” will be delivered virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday by Dr. Gordon Chang, a professor at Stanford University.

Chang will speak to the historical neglect of the Chinese railroad workers and the vital role they played in constructing the Transcontinental Railroad, according to a press release from the museum. Chang has spent decades researching the workers’ history and published a book on the topic, “Ghosts of Gold Mountain: The Epic Story of the Chinese Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad.”

“This Stanford-based historian has done significant work in uncovering the often untold history of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Chinese labor force,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator of the museum. “Chinese laborers were hired by Central Pacific and are central to Dr. Chang’s book ... I expect his presentation to be historically accurate and honest. This presentation aligns with the museum’s mission to recognize generations of people who have been impacted by the railroad.”

The lecture ties in with a temporary exhibit at the museum on organized labor on the railroad.