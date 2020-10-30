Legion leasing bar to external operator; money will help fund programs

Veterans and other patrons may have seen a new face at American Legion Rainbow Post No. 2 lately.
Todd Gochanour is now running the bar as a separate entity, according to Cmdr. Sharlene Anderson. He is leasing that area from the post.
“We’re still here, we own the building and we’re still running our programs,” she said. “He’s helped us get donations — he’s donated himself.”
An entrance to the building that faces Ninth Avenue, once covered up, has been reopened so veterans can enter the post’s meeting room directly, which is currently undergoing some improvements, Anderson said. The American Legion post’s sign is now over the new entrance.
“Everybody will have a code to get in,” she said. “We just need to get a light over here. The whole building’s going to get a paint job in the spring. We’ve got a few panels we need to take care of first.”
Gochanour started leasing the bar on Sept. 11, Anderson said.
“Todd approached us to use our building,” she said. “He offered to come in and take over the bar. We have a steady income now, and we don’t have to worry about it. Now, all our money can go into our programs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the bar, Anderson said.
“We were running seven days a week before COVID, then we were closed three months,” she said. “Then we opened back up, and we weren’t making enough to operate it.”
Said Gochanour, “I lease the bar to take the burden off of them.”
Gochanour “updated” the bar and opened it to the public, he said. He purchased six new pool tables, four new dart boards, a new jukebox and a new coin machine, he said. He also painted some of the interior walls. Traffic is slowly returning, he said.
“This brought the younger crowd in,” he said.
Gochanour has also been informing patrons that they don’t necessarily have to be in the military to join the Legion. They only have to be the spouse or descendent of someone who served.
Said Anderson, “We’ve had a lot of people sign up since he came. Monday night I was able to go to some patrons and signed three people up.”
Gochanour has also started youth pool leagues for people ages 10 to 21, he said. Other youth can play from 3 to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, then league play starts. The pool hall is also open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
The pool tables will be moved to allow room for the lunch that traditionally follows the Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade, Anderson said.
“If all goes well, we’ll have a big party for the Army-Navy game in December,” she added. “Todd’s going to help us out with that, as well.”
