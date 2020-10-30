Legion leasing bar to external operator; money will help fund programs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were running seven days a week before COVID, then we were closed three months,” she said. “Then we opened back up, and we weren’t making enough to operate it.”

Said Gochanour, “I lease the bar to take the burden off of them.”

Gochanour “updated” the bar and opened it to the public, he said. He purchased six new pool tables, four new dart boards, a new jukebox and a new coin machine, he said. He also painted some of the interior walls. Traffic is slowly returning, he said.

“This brought the younger crowd in,” he said.

Gochanour has also been informing patrons that they don’t necessarily have to be in the military to join the Legion. They only have to be the spouse or descendent of someone who served.

Said Anderson, “We’ve had a lot of people sign up since he came. Monday night I was able to go to some patrons and signed three people up.”

Gochanour has also started youth pool leagues for people ages 10 to 21, he said. Other youth can play from 3 to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, then league play starts. The pool hall is also open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult.