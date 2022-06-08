Lewis Central awaits bids on property, orders equipment for new auditorium

Lewis Central Community Schools’ Board of Education held a public hearing Monday on the sale of the district’s property at 1600 E. South Omaha Bridge Road.

The 2.45-acre plot includes the school district’s old operations building, former district offices and bus parking lot. The property is no longer needed, as the district has completed construction of a new, $6.2 million operations center with adequate parking for buses. The new facility was substantially complete by March 3, and the staff moved into the building during spring break.

No members of the public spoke during the hearing. As of Monday, no bids had been received, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

“The intent right now is to take bids for the next two weeks,” he said.

If the district has not received any bids by the deadline, the bidding period could be extended or the sale could be turned over to a realtor, Knost said.

The district has posted an Invitation to Bid on its website at lewiscentral.org.

The property is zoned commercial and is being sold “as is,” the notice states. No surveys have been done. All inspections would need to be done before bidding. The property will be made available for viewing during normal business hours.

The minimum bid has been set at $415,000, Knost said. The Board of Education may sell the property to the “highest responsible bidder” but reserves the right to reject “any or all bids,” the notice states. All bids must be cash transactions and may not be conditioned on financing.

Would-be bidders may submit a sealed bid to Board Secretary Andrew Raes at the Education Resource Center, 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs, until 1 p.m. on June 20, 2022.

The Board also approved the purchase of a substantial amount of equipment for the new auditorium. The new purchases will not replace equipment currently used in the choir and band rooms, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist. The list includes choral risers; 150 performance chairs; music library storage system; 10 garment carts; 100 music stands, racks and carts; nine chair carts; podium system; and marker board with staves from Wenger Corp. for $70,951.73 and show choir risers from StageRight at $26,561.64 for a total of $97,513.37.

“Our goal is to try to purchase good-quality equipment for a premier-quality auditorium,” he said. “What we want to do is make this the place people want to come.”

The school has asked for approval to host State Large Group Contest next year, Black said.

“The goal is to have this equipment in place by the time school starts,” he said.

Lighting, curtains and rigging for the auditorium may take longer but will hopefully be installed in time for the fall play, Black said. The school already has occupancy of the set design area.

In other business, the Board did the following:

Approved a $500 incentive for teachers and support staff members who return to work for the 2022-23 contract year. The incentive will be paid to those who are on the payroll on Oct. 1, 2022 and would be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Approved several administrative contract revisions. With the new language, the number of contract days for an activities director will increase from 240 to 260. The number of days of leave for an illness in an administrator’s immediate family (spouse, child, parent, parent-in-law, sibling or anyone living in the administrator’s home) will increase from seven to 10 days per year. An administrator may use three of the maximum of seven days per year for the death of an individual who is not a family member under policy guidelines (up from one day).

Approved Board of Education meeting dates for 2022-23. Because the first Monday in July falls on the Independence Day holiday, there will be only one meeting in July 2022. There will be three meetings in August (Aug. 1, 15 and 29). Since the first Monday in September will fall on Labor Day, there will be only one meeting in September. And since the first Monday in March 2023 will fall during spring break, there will be only one meeting that month.

Discussed and approved goals for 2022-23 recommended by the School Improvement Advisory Committee.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.