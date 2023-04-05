Lewis Central Community School District residents will see a small increase in their school levy in the next fiscal year under a budget approved Monday.

The levy will increase by 5 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation – from $10.24 to $10.29 per $1,000 taxable valuation – for the period that begins on July 1, 2023.

Superintendent Brent Hoesing showed school board members a chart showing that Lewis Central’s levy is the lowest in the area for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Next lowest are Harlan at $11.35, AHSTW at $11.95 and Tri-Center at $12.80.

The highest in the area are Council Bluffs at $16.25 and Glenwood at $16.08. They are followed by Underwood, $14.48; Treynor, $14.26; Riverside, $13.89; Fremont-Mills, $13.68; and Missouri Valley, $13.22.

Those property tax rates could change with the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

The budget anticipates total resources of $75,154,086 (including a beginning balance of $26,262,200) and expenditures of $52,844,458 for an ending balance of $22,309,628 and total requirements of $75,154,086. A summary of the budget was published under Legal Notices on page 5B of the Tuesday, March 21, issue of The Daily Nonpareil.

The Lewis Central school board approved a 2.68% raise for classified and administrative employees, matching the increase for certified employees approved Feb. 20.