Lewis Central Board of Education approves sale of district property

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved the sale of district property at 1600 E. South Omaha Bridge Road this week.

The 2.45-acre parcel includes the school district’s old operations/office building and bus parking lot. The district has completed construction of a new, $6.2 million operations center with adequate parking for buses.

The Board accepted a bid of $500,000 from Scott Glenn, owner of CFI Tire Service, whose business abuts the land. The minimum bid was set at $415,000.

The motion passed 3-1, with President Dorene Scheffel, Vice President Daryl Weilage and member Brian Stoufer voting in favor and member Bob Hendrix voting against. Members Amie Adkins, Jennifer McDaniel and Erin Peterson were absent.

“My only concern is this was the piece of property we had talked about many years ago as potentially a property switch with him that would allow us to potentially capture property that could be expanded on our school property, because we do essentially have an abutting tract of land to that property,” Hendrix said. “We have no other land that we can ever grow or expand onto that adjoins our current campus.”

Superintendent Eric Knost said he thought the city trail and former railroad right-of-way, which now belongs to the City, could be “problematic,” if the district wanted to do that.

“Based on discussions I’ve had with the City regarding the abandoned rail bed and bike path and trying to get access over that … If you remember, we redesigned the new operations building plan. We wanted to exit to East South Omaha Bridge Road, and we could never get any traction on that with the City.”

Knost said Glenn has been a good neighbor and has submitted a good offer — the only one the district had received, as of Monday.

There are things district staff will need to remove from the building on the East South Omaha Bridge Road property, Knost said.

“There’s a few things in there, but with our storage now, we’ll have no problem,” he said. “It’s mainly documents, file cabinets. Bottom line, we would have no problem getting prepared for a sale.”

