Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said today that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. However, a National Weather Service official said the service is still working to confirm if a tornado touched down in the metro area.

Emergency management said the touchdown was reported along the I-80 corridor between Council Bluffs and Neola. The department said they are working to validate a likely second tornado that occurred in eastern Pottawattamie County and a swath of likely straight-line wind damages in south-central Pottawattamie County.

However, Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said the service is working on confirming if any tornadoes touched down in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. Kern said it might take a couple days to confirm and all of the information is preliminary right now.

Regardless, the emergency management department requested assistance from the public to help confirm the severity of the storms. Residents and businesses that sustained property damage related to the storm are asked to give details about the damage at pcema-ia.org.

"The damage assessment survey is an easy to use online interface from any device and also allows you to submit pictures of your damage to help in the overall recovery process," the agency said in a release.

About the high winds, Kern said, "this is an event that’s going to go down in the history books, and we want to get it right and be as detailed as possible. It is going to take some time.”

Wind speeds ranged from 70 to 85 mph with the Council Bluffs Airport measuring 79 mph.

“We’re seeing a lot of tree and structural damage,” Kern said. “The widespread wind damage caused some more intense damage like roofs being blown off.”

The emergency management department said damage assessments help officials "validate and justify any potential assistance programs for those that may have unmet needs and it also contributes to the data needed to support a statewide disaster declaration if the impacts require federal recovery assistance for individuals and local governments."

The agency has submitted a request to the Governor’s Office for activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Program and Disaster Case Management Programs to assist low-income families in their recovery. If approved, more information will be provide through local media, social media and the emergency management website.

Lewis Central cancels classes

Lewis Central Community School District canceled classes today because of power outages at Titan Hill Intermediate School, the Educational Resource Center and the transportation building, as well as because of disruption of the district's communications system between Kreft Primary School and its main campus, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

"Because of the way the communication is set up, if we lose it at Titan Hill, we also lose communication at Kreft," he said.

"There's a whole row of utility poles that went down" along East South Omaha Bridge Road near the transportation building, he said.

As of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, MidAmerican Energy reported 2,642 customers were without power in Council Bluffs, including the aforementioned LC buildings. Knost said Thursday evening it was possible power wouldn't be restored until today. It's possible the school will have a two-hour late start today, Knost said.

The number of outages in Council Bluffs topped 18,000 on Wednesday night.

By morning, power was back on at the other buildings in the LC district -- Lewis Central High School and Middle School and Kreft, he said, Knost said. But because of the ongoing outages, communication issues and damage to vehicles, the school canceled classes for today as well.

In an email to parents, staff and others, Knost said (edited for style and clarity):

"The power outage in some of our buildings has not been resolved, and unfortunately, while we are hearing that some of the power may be restored by the early morning, other parts of our operation may not be up and running until midday. Right now, three LC buildings are without power, and four are without communication. This has a significant impact on our district, students and staff, and it hinders our safety protocols and operations.

"The communication issues with our transportation department mean we do not have a safe two-way connectivity issue with our drivers. In addition, after assessing damage today, we found that 10 of our transportation vehicles have broken or blown out windows from the high winds. From a safety inspection perspective, these buses are not deemed usable until fixed. If we had communication, we would consider doubling up routes to use fewer buses, but the combination of the two issues makes me very uncomfortable about operating our system.

"After spending the day considering many options for trying to salvage a school day tomorrow, we really have no feasible safe and secure way to manage a normal school day. The safety of our students and staff remains my No. 1 priority. With that in mind, I have no choice but to again cancel all LC schools for Friday, December 17, 2021.

"I am extremely sorry for any inconvenience brought on by this decision. I have spent my day talking with staff and hoping for good news while considering every possibility to open school tomorrow. I just can't in good conscience create a safe and appropriate situation for school. Thank you for your understanding. Announcements will be forthcoming tomorrow regarding any district events and activities."