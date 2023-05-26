Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lewis Central Community School District has filled two administrative vacancies for 2023-24.

The district hired Lora Kester as school improvement specialist to replace Dave Black, who is retiring. Kristine Denton was appointed to the position of principal at Kreft Primary School.

Currently, Kester serves a dual-role as the director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment as well as elementary principal at the Humboldt Community School District. She has had the opportunity to work with teachers and administrators in a variety of leadership capacities.

Prior to being an administrator, she was a successful literacy consultant, instructional coach and classroom teacher.

Kester holds a master's degree in education curriculum and instruction from the University of Central Missouri. Previously, she served as the literacy consultant and team lead at Central Rivers Area Educational Agency.

"Lewis Central has an outstanding reputation as a high quality school district," said Kester. "I look forward to working with the staff to ensure that all students achieve to their highest ability!"

Kester will officially begin her role with the district on Aug. 1.

Denton currently serves as a multi-tiered system of supports for academics teaching and learning consultant in Omaha Public Schools. She is responsible for facilitating intervention plans for schools with disproportionate suspension rates for students receiving special education services.

Denton holds a master’s degree in reading and is anticipating a doctoral degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Previously, Denton served as principal of Minne Lusa Elementary in Omaha

“I am honored to have been selected by the community of Lewis Central and Kreft Elementary to serve as principal,” she said. “I look forward to meeting all of our amazing students and being a part of a district and community that promotes the success of all our learners.”

School board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Denton interviewed with stakeholder interview groups consisting of students, parents, teachers and community members on April 27.

She will officially begin leading Kreft Primary School on July 1.