Lewis Central H.S. alumnus serves with U.S. Navy submarine force

A Lewis Central High School alumnus now serves with the U.S. Navy’s submarine force.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Reicks, who graduated with the Class of 2004, has been stationed at Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, Washington, home port to West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Reicks, a culinary specialist, joined the Navy to continue a family tradition of service, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“I joined the Navy because my brother currently serves in the Navy and I wanted to follow in that family tradition,” he said.

Reicks has found the values and resilience he learned in Council Bluffs useful during his time in the Navy.

“Growing up in my hometown, I learned to roll with the punches in life and not take anything negative to heart,” he said.

These lessons have helped Reicks while serving with Commander Submarine Group 9.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN), the press release stated.

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN that will replace the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines in 2028 will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine ever produced by the U.S.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Reicks is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Reicks is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Reicks and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My submarine warfare qualification is my proudest accomplishment,” he said. “Also, I’m proud of earning the trust of my superiors. I can be trusted to do any task to get the job done.”

As Reicks and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“There is a sense of purpose with serving in the Navy,” said Reicks. “There is definitely a sense of camaraderie also.”