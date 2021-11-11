Lewis Central H.S., St. Albert Catholic pay tribute to veterans, military families

Peverill’s mother was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor was bombed, she said.

Later in the war, Bloomer was deployed to participate in D-Day. The men had to swim to shore, and many couldn’t make it with their heavy packs, Peverill said. As a medic, Bloomer was unarmed.

“I know my dad helped some soldiers, but couldn’t help many,” she said.

Other reports have stated that the first troops to arrive were dropped off near landing boats but where it was too deep and drowned under the weight of their equipment. More waves of soldiers followed, and thousands were killed by German troops.

“He never got over his best Army buddy being killed,” Peverill said.

After four years in the service, Bloomer was given 30 days’ leave, during which he returned to Kansas and proposed to Peverill’s mother. He had worked as a hired hand on her grandfather’s farm. Then he was sent to Germany to fight Russian troops on the Rhine River.

“Those days were so frightful to me not knowing if he had survived,” Peverill’s mother wrote.

He did and was awarded a Bronze Star, Peverill said.