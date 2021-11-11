Lewis Central H.S., St. Albert Catholic pay tribute to veterans, military families

Inspiring patriotic music, testimony from family members of people who served and the regal presentation of the colors by the AFJROTC once again made Lewis Central High School’s Veterans Day Assembly a meaningful experience.
The event was launched in 2011 and has been held annually ever since -- except last year, when it was cancelled because of the pandemic, according to Lu Peverill, success counselor and speaker at the assembly.
The program began with the presentation of the colors by Abraham Lincoln High School Air Force Junior ROTC IA-951, followed by the performance of the National Anthem by the Lewis Central High School Chamber Choir, directed by Sam Schroeder, who also served as the master of ceremonies.
Peverill said her parents were from the “greatest generation” and “lived, served and survived World War II.” Both grew up in Kansas. Her mother, at age 75, wrote the book “Key to Command” about her husband, Mike Bloomer’s, unit, the 50th Signal Battalion, she said.
He enlisted in the cavalry before the war started, but while he was on a train with other recruits, they announced that the positions were full, so they were sent to Minnesota and Colorado to train for the medical corps, she said. Later, he was being sent to Iceland to build communications infrastructure for a military installation when the ship was fired on. They took passengers back to the States, but he was later sent to Iceland.
Peverill’s mother was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor was bombed, she said.
Later in the war, Bloomer was deployed to participate in D-Day. The men had to swim to shore, and many couldn’t make it with their heavy packs, Peverill said. As a medic, Bloomer was unarmed.
“I know my dad helped some soldiers, but couldn’t help many,” she said.
Other reports have stated that the first troops to arrive were dropped off near landing boats but where it was too deep and drowned under the weight of their equipment. More waves of soldiers followed, and thousands were killed by German troops.
“He never got over his best Army buddy being killed,” Peverill said.
After four years in the service, Bloomer was given 30 days’ leave, during which he returned to Kansas and proposed to Peverill’s mother. He had worked as a hired hand on her grandfather’s farm. Then he was sent to Germany to fight Russian troops on the Rhine River.
“Those days were so frightful to me not knowing if he had survived,” Peverill’s mother wrote.
He did and was awarded a Bronze Star, Peverill said.
“I have been incredibly blessed to have these details told in their writing and their pictures,” Peverill said. “Find your family’s story -- it becomes your story. Find your story. Share your story with those who will listen. Just when you think something is hard, ask yourself: Is it really hard, or is it just not easy?"
“I believe what these veterans have done is hard,” she continued. “Thank you, veterans. I am grateful every day for your service to our country and for defending the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of the United States.”
Junior Madison McCune read a tribute she had written to her father, Jeremy, who served on active duty in the Army for 10 years.
“My dad did make it back alive, but among those who didn’t was my dad’s best friend,” she said.
Madison’s father was deployed four times, each time for a year, she said.
“My sister was only 2 weeks old when he had to leave,” she said.
He did suffer injuries. He was in a tank that was blown up, which damaged his knees. Now, he can’t stand or walk too long or his knees lock up and he falls, Madison said. He also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and remembers his Army experiences so vividly he sometimes loses track of reality. He suffers from insomnia and only gets about four hours of sleep a night, “but he gets up and acts as though he got six or eight hours,” she said.
“My dad is my hero because of the things he went through at a young age,” she said. “He’s been to hell and back.”
Yet, he would gladly keep fighting for his country, if he could, Madison said.
“I feel very, very proud,” she said.
Landon Graft read an essay he wrote, “What Does It Mean to Be an American?” In it, he talked about having access to opportunities and being able to do what you want; being part of a multicultural society and having politics as part of life “whether you like it or not.”
People in other countries may see Americans as “spoiled or rich” -- and that may be true, Landon said. Some people are rich, and some are poor.
“Our country does have its flaws,” he said. “I believe being an American is fighting for the freedoms we all have lived and fought for,” he finished.
Schroeder recognized Lewis Central staff members who have served: David Bergman, Army; Steve McPhillips, Army; Brett Ford, Iowa Army National Guard; Aaron Ware, Iowa Air National Guard-currently serving and deployed.
He also acknowledged local recruiters who work with the students, and high school seniors who have made a commitment to serve in the Armed Forces:
Army National Guard -- Christian Jasek, infantry; Jackson Schoening, combat medic; Americus Peterson, Motor T3500; and Gabriel Zielstorf, carpentry and masonry specialist
Marines -- Brent Marsh, automotive organizational mechanic; Hunter Waldstein, intelligence/drone operator
Navy -- Kaleb Ask, submarines electronic computer field
Air Force -- Katie O’Doniel, UNO ROTC program, with a goal of becoming an officer.
He also recognized students and staff who have family members who have served in the military.
He thanked local veterans organizations who serve the needs of military men, women and families: American Legion Post No. 2, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798.
To close the program, the Lewis Central Chamber Choir sang “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” seniors Camryn Strahm and Addy Arrick sang “America, the Beautiful” with accompaniment by the Lewis Central High School Band (directed by Dan Tucker) and the band played “Armed Forces Salute.”
Christine Hutzell, who attended the event for the first time Thursday, was impressed by it.
“I thought it was absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It was very nice to see how many students have committed. It’s nice to see the generation will continue.”
Hutzell, who served in the Air Force for over 23 years, worked as an aircraft technician, repairing C-5s, 135s and C-17s at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Jeremy McCune, father of Madison McCune, who spoke, was also attending the Lewis Central High School assembly for the first time. He said he liked it.
“It was actually to the point and showed a lot of respect for veterans and service members,” he said.
Jim Bridges, a member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 who has attended the event many times, commended the school for holding it.
“To me, it’s encouraging to see the school continue the tradition -- not only for veterans like us, but for students, who need to know the history and what the veterans went through,” he said. “For them to hold this helps keep the history fresh in their minds.”
Shannon Evans, attending for the fifth time, said it helps people realize “who veterans are -- all ages, genders, branches, disabilities.”
“There’s not just one type of veteran,” she said. “I hope this encourages students who don’t know where they’re going to go with their lives to join the military forces.”
St. Albert Catholic School had Knights of Columbus members from 4th Degree Drum Assembly 270 visit the school and talk about the flag and Blue and Gold Star Families. A Blue Star Family has a family member in theater in an armed conflict, and a Gold Star Family has lost a family member in theater in an armed conflict.
Outside, Jose Puentes had his car on display, which is covered with a military-themed wrap that has a picture of his brother, Staff Sgt. Manuel Puentes, who was killed in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of dozens of veterans -- both lost and living -- from all over the country.
Additionally, a group of students, with assistance from local Knights of Columbus members, re-enacted Joe Rosenthal's famous Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of six U.S. Marines raising the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima in February 1945.