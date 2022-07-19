Libertarian candidate for governor would end the drug war in Iowa

When asked what issue he’s most passionate about, libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart didn’t hesitate before naming “the war on drugs” as his personal white whale.

“The drug war is the worst idea America ever had,” Stewart said in an interview. “Maybe the Civil War. If there’s a debate, those are the only two possibilities.”

If elected, Stewart would end Iowa’s drug war, calling it ineffective and unpersuasive.

“The drug war killed 107,000 Americans last year,” Stewart said. “And that’s just ridiculous. Those deaths would have never been there except for the drug war. The drug war created the problem.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, an increase of almost 15% from 2020. The state of Iowa saw overdose deaths rise more than 12% over the same period.

Stewart would like to see all drugs decriminalized, and non-violent drug offenders released from prison. He would rather see increased public education on the effects of drugs on the body, to teach people how to use drugs safely, than see people sent to prison.

Stewart pointed to a case in Le Mars, Iowa, in which a Plymouth County sheriff’s deputy became addicted to hydrocodone after surgery. After exhausting his prescription, the deputy began to steal the drugs from the sheriff’s office, pharmacies and private homes.

The deputy was a first-time offender, non-violent, with a wife and four children at home. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“He didn’t do anything except accidentally get addicted to opioids,” Stewart said. “He was a perfectly fine guy. …Nobody knew this guy was addicted to opioids, except he couldn’t get them.”

Stewart contends that if the deputy simply had the option to purchase more pills from the pharmacy, and knew how to take them safely, he wouldn’t have felt like he needed to steal.

There are few, if any, facets of life that Stewart’s libertarian ideals don’t come into contact with, including issues like gun rights and abortion.

“I believe life begins at conception, and I believe life should be honored. I think it should be protected. I think it should be loved. I think that we should do our best to preserve it until the day when we all pass peacefully away in our beds of old age,” Stewart said. “For that reason, I believe that politicians should have absolutely nothing to do with the issue of abortion, because politicians are not interested in facing reality. They’re interested in winning votes and winning elections, and they can win elections by saying that the other side is evil. They can win elections by lying. They can win elections by scaring people. I’m not interested in any of that.”

While Stewart believes that life begins at conception, he does not say that abortion is a sin, or that abortion is murder, because he doesn’t know.

“I will never know, because that’s unknowable,” he said. “Number one, I’m a man. Number two, it’s a very complex question, and I’ve read what the theologians have talked about it and all I can say is, well, if all the people who thought about this tremendously for centuries, millennia, don’t agree, the chances that I’m smarter than them are very small.”

Stewart believes that the issue of abortion is more of a philosophical matter than a legal one, and any decisions should be between the person who is pregnant, their partner, and their “personal philosophers, your priest, your rabbi, your minister. It’s a decision for those people, and if they make the wrong decision in God’s eyes, I trust God to take care of that problem when their time arrives.”

Eminent domain is another issue that Stewart has strong opinions about, especially in regards to the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would cross the state, cutting into peoples’ land.

The Iowa constitution gives the state the power to seize land by eminent domain “for public use,” Stewart said. He doesn’t see the pipeline as benefitting Iowans so much as benefitting the private companies that want to build it.

“There are cases that can be made that (eminent domain) is for the benefit of the public, but when it’s a private company that’s just going to make money, that’s not for the benefit of the public,” Stewart said. “If it’s such a benefit, let’s buy the company. We’ll put the pipelines in, or make it a public utility so they can’t make very much money.”