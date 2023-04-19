The Council Bluffs Public Library invites the public to meet Deb Marqaurt — Iowa poet laureate, the official poet of Iowa — this weekend as part of the library's focus on National Poetry Month.

The event is set for Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the lirbary, 400 Willow Ave.

Marquart is a Distinguished Professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University. She teaches in the MFA program in creative writing and environment and serves as the Senior Editor of "Flyway: Journal of Writing & Environment."

She is also is the author of seven books. Her most recent book, "The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile & Belonging," was published in 2021 and her poetry collection, “Gratitude with Dogs Under Stars: New & Collected Poems,” is forthcoming in 2023.

In 2021, Marquart was awarded a Poets Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets.

The program is being funded by the Council Bluffs Library Foundation and Humanities Iowa. A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers many cultural and historical programs and grants to Iowa's communities.