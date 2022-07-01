Lions Club celebrates 100-plus years in Council Bluffs

Members of the Council Bluffs Lions Club recently gathered for the club’s 100th birthday, celebrated with additional festivities accompanying a regular meeting at Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue.

The local club was organized on June 6, 1921, when DeVere Watson, who was in the state legislature, heard about Lions International and decided there should be a club in Council Bluffs, recruiting a few business friends to help things form.

The 100th birthday could not be celebrated last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so club members made a big to do, combining the 100th and 101st birthday celebrations into one on June 21.

The Council Bluffs club was joined by members of Glenwood, Neola and Missouri Valley clubs to celebrate. Members enjoyed lunch and birthday cake, along with a presentation discussing the club’s past, present and future efforts.

Oscar Over, a CB Lions Club member for more than 50 years, said he got involved as a way to give back to the community where he earned a living.

“I was impressed because I could see what the Lions were doing, filling our their motto of ‘we serve,’” he said.

The club has overseen numerous fundraising efforts, including broom sales, raffles, candy days and mint trays at area businesses.

Over the years, the club has heavily concentrated on sight and hearing problems in the local community, whether that’s refurbishing hearing aids, providing funding as needed or offering free eye screenings to youth in area schools.

They participate in KidSight, a nationwide program that brings eye screenings to area schools, and have worked with numerous other organizations to recycle eyeglasses and hearing aids.

The International Lions Club got involved with the KidSight program in 1999, but Council Bluffs member Elaine Sasso said the local chapter didn’t get involved until 2003. Since then, they have completed well over 1,000 sessions, covering more than 22,000 students.

“We’re just really excited that we were able to do that in our own community,” Sasso said. “It’s a great from and a great thing for Council Bluffs and our children here.”

The Council Bluffs Lions Club also has a longstanding tradition of sponsoring youth attendance to diabetes camp each summer.

They have hosted garage sales to benefit flood victims, have worked bring Christmas gifts to nursing homes and helped with new builds for Habitat for Humanity. Recently, they have been recycling plastic through a program that will sponsor a park bench for the community and crafting Twiddle Muffs, which help people with autism, Alzheimer’s disease and more.

Member Barry Jose hosts a free eye clinic each Wednesday by appointment for those in need.

“My whole life’s kind of being things I’m not ‘supposed’ to do, but I’ve done them,” said Mary Hume, the first woman president of the Lions Club in Council Bluffs. “I think that’s what our club’s all about — getting in there and saying, ‘No one’s doing that, maybe we need to.’”

Birthday festivities culminated with the installation of new club officers for 2022-23, including President Gary Bruns, First Vice President Larry Britton and Second Vice President Ellen Way.

Going forward, the Council Bluffs Lions hope to grow membership and keep their club thriving.

Hume said the work is fulfilling.

“The things that we do are so appreciated,” she said. “We’d love to have more members, because a lot of us are getting old. We’re really needing people.”

The club welcomes anyone who wants to serve their local community, or get involved with people. The club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month in the meeting area at Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave., Suite 1.

Hume invites anyone who thinks they might be interested to give her a call at 402-660-2873 and then “eat with us and see what we’re doing.”

