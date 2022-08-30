Lions Club donation helps library reach out to care center residents

A $700 donation from the Council Bluffs Lions Club has helped senior citizens across the city start a new chapter — or chapters.

The money helped the Council Bluffs Public Library purchase books for pocket libraries at several retirement communities.

“Through that donation we were able to purchase more large-print materials that are a little more accessible for reading,” said Bailey Adams, circulation manager.

The library rotates books in each collection every other month, according to Julianne Johnson, coordinator of homebound services.

“We are very excited about this project and grateful to the Council Bluffs Lions Club for helping us to get it started,” Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith said in an email message. “This is a program that was initiated to further our reach to homebound individuals and those living in group facilities, as they are not easily able to access our building and get materials.”

The library now has pocket book collections at Midlands, the YMCA Healthy Living Center, Prairie Gate Retirement Community and Dudley Court, she said.

The pocket libraries were an offshoot of the library’s homebound services, Krupicka-Smith said.

“With homebound services, individuals work with a staff member to select specific materials, and those materials are brought to their home by a volunteer on a regular basis,” she said. “We have been doing this for years but recently have focused more on reaching out to our community members who may not know about the library and how we can serve them.”

The program has been a “huge blessing” at Midlands Living, according to activities director Aleeshia Huck. Without new materials, residents didn’t read as much, she said.

“A lot of people lost interest, or they needed large print,” she said. But that changed with the rotation. “A lot of people have taken to reading, and they look forward to when the books come in.”

Past Lions President Mary Hume got the idea to support the effort when she was recovering in a care center after a fall. She couldn’t walk and couldn’t read regular-size print.

“Our focus is sight and hearing, so we thought this would be a good thing,” she said.

The club’s goal is to support the community through projects that help those with sight limitations. The partnership with the library furthers the mission of the library to “enrich, engage and inform the community through information access and resources,” according to a press release from the library.