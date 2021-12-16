Live updates: Pottawattamie County EMA asks for damage reports; Lewis Central cancels classes

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms.

The touchdown was reported along the I-80 corridor between Council Bluffs and Neola. Emergency Management said they are working today to validate a likely second tornado that occurred in eastern Pottawattamie County and a swath of likely straight-line wind damages in south-central Pottawattamie County.

The agency requested assistance from the public to help confirm the severity of the storms. Residents and businesses that sustained property damage related to the storm are asked to give details about the damage at pcema-ia.org.

"The damage assessment survey is an easy to use online interface from any device and also allows you to submit pictures of your damage to help in the overall recovery process," the agency said in a release.

The emergency management department said damage assessments help officials "validate and justify any potential assistance programs for those that may have unmet needs and it also contributes to the data needed to support a statewide disaster declaration if the impacts require federal recovery assistance for individuals and local governments."

The agency has submitted a request to the Governor’s Office for activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Program and Disaster Case Management Programs to assist low-income families in their recovery. If approved, more information will be provide through local media, social media and the emergency management website.

Becky Kern, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said it’s working on confirming if any tornadoes touched down in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. Kern said it might take a couple days to confirm and all of the information is preliminary right now.

“This is an event that’s going to go down in the history books, and we want to get it right and be as detailed as possible,” she said. “It is going to take some time.”

Wind speeds ranged from 70 to 85 mph with the Council Bluffs Airport measuring 79 mph.

“We’re seeing a lot of tree and structural damage,” Kern said. “The widespread wind damage caused some more intense damage like roofs being blown off.”

Lewis Central cancels classes

Lewis Central Community School District canceled classes today because of power outages at Titan Hill Intermediate School, the Educational Resource Center and the transportation building, as well as because of disruption of the district's communications system between Kreft Primary School and its main campus, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

"Because of the way the communication is set up, if we lose it at Titan Hill, we also lose communication at Kreft," he said.

Mid-American Energy advised Knost at 5:30 a.m. that their "best guess" was that power might not be restored to the southern part of the district until 4 p.m. today.

"There's a whole row of utility poles that went down" along East South Omaha Bridge Road near the transportation building, he said.

As of 10:40 p.m. Thursday, MidAmerican Energy reported 5,361 customers were without power in Council Bluffs. The number topped 18,000 on Wednesday night.

By morning, power was back on at the other buildings -- Lewis Central High School and Middle School and Kreft, he said, Knost said.

"Since the high school and the middle school are back up, we're probably going to go ahead with activities," he said.

The middle school band and choir have a holiday concert scheduled for tonight -- which they would like to give before the holidays -- and there is a ninth-grade basketball game planned. There will be no swimming, since the pool is at Titan Hill. As of this morning, the administration was trying to find a bus driver to take wrestlers to Atlantic for a meet.