Thirteen local cadets competed in the 2023 Air Force Junior ROTC Open Drill Nationals Saturday in Dayton, Ohio.

The members of AFJROTC Unit IA-951 competed in the Armed Division against 15 other AFJROTC units from across the country, according to Lt. Col. Kevin R. Bush, senior aerospace science instructor at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Cadets from the unit placed in several team and individual events.

The unit’s teams placed as indicated in the following events:

• Overall Armed Drill — sixth place out of 15 teams

• Armed Exhibition — fourth out of 15 teams

• Armed Color Guard — fifth out of 20 teams

• Armed Regulation — ninth out of 18 teams

• Armed Regulation Commander (Garret Foster) — sixth out of 18

Individual cadets placed as indicated in the following events:

• Cadet Joseph Hibbert placed second out of 18 in Armed Solo Exhibition.

• Cadet Dalton McCormick placed third out of 18 in Armed Solo Exhibition.

• Cadet Dalton McCormick placed third out of 400 in Armed Individual Drill.

• Cadet Jacqueline Bunten placed ninth out of 540 in Unarmed Individual Drill.

Unit IA-951 drill teams’ next competition is the National High School Drill Team Nationals on May 6-7 in Daytona Beach, Florida.