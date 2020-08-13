Local businesses team to provide tacos to Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Jail staff

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Jail staff enjoyed tacos on Wednesday, courtesy of Hugo’s Taco Truck and Brocker, Karns & Karns insurance.

“I’m a big supporter of all law enforcement, I wanted to recognize the Pott. County Sheriff’s Office and jail,” said Chris Karns, owner of Brocker, Karns & Karns. “Just a small way of saying, ‘thank you.’”

Sheriff’s office and jail staff stopped by the truck over the course of two hours, enjoying a free authentic Mexican meal.

“It’s really appreciated,” said Cory Allen, a detention officer, who’s been with the jail more than 12 years. “Very nice of them to do this, to recognize us.”

The food truck is owned by Brian Cadwallader, owner of Caddy’s and the Salty Dog. Cadwallader said the food truck is an extension of Big Kel’s, a restaurant his team is set to open in September.

“We’ve been thinking we want to do something for” jail and sheriff’s office staff, said Kristine Karns, manager at Brocker, Karns & Karns who works at the Council Bluffs office. “These are the main law enforcement for a lot of small towns, too. We wanted to show our appreciation.”

Sheriff’s office Investigator Adam Fields said was thankful.