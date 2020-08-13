You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local businesses team to provide tacos to Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Jail staff
0 comments
featured

Local businesses team to provide tacos to Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Jail staff

Only $5 for 5 months

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Jail staff enjoyed tacos on Wednesday, courtesy of Hugo’s Taco Truck and Brocker, Karns & Karns insurance.

“I’m a big supporter of all law enforcement, I wanted to recognize the Pott. County Sheriff’s Office and jail,” said Chris Karns, owner of Brocker, Karns & Karns. “Just a small way of saying, ‘thank you.’”

Sheriff’s office and jail staff stopped by the truck over the course of two hours, enjoying a free authentic Mexican meal.

“It’s really appreciated,” said Cory Allen, a detention officer, who’s been with the jail more than 12 years. “Very nice of them to do this, to recognize us.”

The food truck is owned by Brian Cadwallader, owner of Caddy’s and the Salty Dog. Cadwallader said the food truck is an extension of Big Kel’s, a restaurant his team is set to open in September.

“We’ve been thinking we want to do something for” jail and sheriff’s office staff, said Kristine Karns, manager at Brocker, Karns & Karns who works at the Council Bluffs office. “These are the main law enforcement for a lot of small towns, too. We wanted to show our appreciation.”

Sheriff’s office Investigator Adam Fields said was thankful.

“I’m glad, we have people showing appreciation to law enforcement,” Fields said. “I’m glad we have some positive things going on in our community.”

Tony Rubek, a detention officer, said it was nice to have local businesses reach out.

Rubek, a 21-year veteran at the jail, said staff, like people throughout the area, have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic as best it can.

“Everything changes daily. We follow our safety precautions,” he said, then summed it up with what many have said during the pandemic: “We’re all used to it.”

As for the food?

“Pretty good, a cool thing,” he said. “I appreciate it.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert