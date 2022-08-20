 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Food & Farm Bus Tour set for Saturday

Iowa Western Community College and Golden Hills RC&D are hosting a Local Food & Farm Bus Tour on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Participants will meet at the Iowa Western Campus in Council Bluffs at noon and take a guided bus tour to several farms and local food businesses. The tour starts with a locally-sourced lunch at Milk & Honey on the historic courthouse square in Harlan. After lunch, the tour will visit Rosmann Family Farms and learn about their organic crop and livestock operation, then see their on-farm store full of local products. Next, the bus will head to Main Street in Logan and stop at One Farm’s market, which will include a wine tasting and more shopping opportunities. Finally, participants will get a tour of Honey Creek Creamery with a sample of gelato before returning to Council Bluffs around 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required by Aug. 20 and the cost is $50. Details and registration is available at goldenhillsrcd.org/iwcc.

This event is part of Iowa Western and Golden Hills’ sustainability and traditional skills series.

