Local Food & Farm Bus Tour set for Saturday

Participants will meet at the Iowa Western Campus in Council Bluffs at noon and take a guided bus tour to several farms and local food businesses. The tour starts with a locally-sourced lunch at Milk & Honey on the historic courthouse square in Harlan. After lunch, the tour will visit Rosmann Family Farms and learn about their organic crop and livestock operation, then see their on-farm store full of local products. Next, the bus will head to Main Street in Logan and stop at One Farm’s market, which will include a wine tasting and more shopping opportunities. Finally, participants will get a tour of Honey Creek Creamery with a sample of gelato before returning to Council Bluffs around 5:30 p.m.