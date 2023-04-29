The Bluff City, Excelsior and Cobia Masonic Lodges will hold their Helping Hands Pancake Breakfast Sunday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

Diners can expect a crew of experienced chefs and servers at the event.

A donation of $6 is suggested. All of the proceeds will go toward the Christmas Relief Project, which involves purchasing winter clothing for children to be distributed through Care & Share House and Hy-Vee gift cards for parents.

The Madison Avenue Hy-Vee and Care & Share House are helping to sponsor the event.