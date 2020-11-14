Local nonprofit funding Christmas for 5 families; spreading message of veteran suicide prevention

Operation 22 ’til Freedom, a local nonprofit helping military veterans while spreading awareness and providing resources to prevent veteran suicide, is doing its part to make the Christmas season much brighter for several families.
Through completed fundraisers and by cashing in on a donated youth ATV, Operation 22 is providing $1,000 in presents and other seasonal needs to five families. Recipients will also be presented with $50 gift cards.
During a challenging year headlined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organization president Justin Thompson said being able to benefit his brothers and sisters in arms is a game changer.
“Unfortunately with COVID, a lot of people lost their jobs, and a lot of veterans fall into that category, as well,” Thompson said. “And being able to give a family $1,150 for Christmas is huge — we all know how expensive things can get fast.
“… To be able to help provide a Christmas for five families is very important to us. We started off with three (families), but with the success of the ATV we were able to get up to five. And that’s a credit to our supporters and followers.”
To be eligible for assistance from Operation 22, veterans must meet several criteria. An honorable discharge and proof of financial hardship, among other things, are required. To view criteria and submit an application, qualifying individuals are being asked to visit operation22freedom.com and download the Christmas Assistance link for submission.
The application window is open now through Nov. 27 and the winners will be drawn 100% at random, Thompson said. The initiative kicked off Veterans Day, and so far, about three or four applications have been received.
Operation 22 ’til Freedom was jumpstarted in 2019 and obtained its 501©3 status this year. Thompson, a Bluffs native, is a Marine Corps veteran who served three deployments in Iraq. During his time back stateside, he said he has lost nine military brothers to suicide.
According to the nonprofit’s website, between 5,000 and 6,000 veterans die by suicide annually. In addition, provided information shows that suicide rates are three times higher for veterans than those not in the military.
Triggers for veterans, according to the website, include but aren’t limited to post-traumatic stress disorder, hopelessness/depression, financial issues, substance abuse and adjusting to society.
Another major factor is veterans feeling like they’ve lost their purpose and overall sense of identity, Thompson said.
“In the military we all have a purpose, and sometimes when you get out you lose that purpose,” he said. “So the biggest thing for a lot of people I know is finding a new purpose in life; whether that’s being a great father, having a great career — just doing other things that will give them the drive that the military once provided.”
Sometimes, the process of veterans gaining their footing involves community members taking a vested interest in the problem at hand. Veterans Affairs does what it can, Thompson said, but noted that it can be a slow-moving process.
“We all love the VA, but sometimes we need help now,” he said. “And there’s a lot of nonprofits out there for this type of stuff. And with the Midwest being as big as it is with the veteran community — how much we love our veterans around here, I thought this would be a great place to start one up.”
