Local nonprofit funding Christmas for 5 families; spreading message of veteran suicide prevention

Operation 22 ’til Freedom, a local nonprofit helping military veterans while spreading awareness and providing resources to prevent veteran suicide, is doing its part to make the Christmas season much brighter for several families.

Through completed fundraisers and by cashing in on a donated youth ATV, Operation 22 is providing $1,000 in presents and other seasonal needs to five families. Recipients will also be presented with $50 gift cards.

During a challenging year headlined by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organization president Justin Thompson said being able to benefit his brothers and sisters in arms is a game changer.

“Unfortunately with COVID, a lot of people lost their jobs, and a lot of veterans fall into that category, as well,” Thompson said. “And being able to give a family $1,150 for Christmas is huge — we all know how expensive things can get fast.

“… To be able to help provide a Christmas for five families is very important to us. We started off with three (families), but with the success of the ATV we were able to get up to five. And that’s a credit to our supporters and followers.”