Local school dance teams shine at Iowa State Dance Championships

Four Council Bluffs high school dance teams and several teams from southwest Iowa schools strutted their stuff last weekend in the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

Both Lewis Central and St. Albert won first place in Jazz in their classes (Lewis Central for the second straight year). Lewis Central also won third place in Pom, and Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson tied for fourth in Pom in their class. Underwood got first place in Hip Hop in their class, while St. Albert got second and Missouri Valley got fourth.

Solo competition was extremely tough, but St. Albert had three dancers who earned Division I ratings and placed in their class: Lila Mouw, first place (second straight year); Ava Wagner, third place; Emma Wiggington, seventh place.

Iowa Western took second in Hip Hop and third place in Jazz among community colleges.

Below is a listing of the schools, their division ratings and their placings (if any), as posted by the Iowa State Dance Team Association:

COLOR GUARDClass I — Underwood, Division I

Class II — Glenwood, Division I rating and fifth place

Class III — Lewis Central, Division I

POMClass II — St. Albert, Division I and fifth place

Class III — Riverside, Division I and fifth place; Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center, Division I

Class V — Missouri Valley, Division I and fifth place

Class VI — Underwood, Division I and fifth place; Treynor, Division I

Class IX — Harlan, Division I

Class XI — Lewis Central, Division I and third place

Class XII — Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson, Division I and tie for fourth place

HIP HOPClass I — St. Albert, Division I and second place

Class II — Tri-Center, Division I

Class III — Underwood, Division I and first place; Missouri Valley, Division I and fourth place

Class VI — Glenwood, Division II

Class VII — Thomas Jefferson, Division I

Class VIII — Abraham Lincoln, Division I

NOVELTY

Class II — Treynor, Division I

JAZZ

Class I — St. Albert, Division I and first place

Class II — Riverside, Division I

Class III — AHSTW, Division I

Class VI — Lewis Central, Division I and first place (second straight year)

Class VII — Abraham Lincoln, Division I

LYRICAL

Class III — Lewis Central, Division I; Harlan, Division I

HOOPLA

Class II — Glenwood, Division I

CONTEMPORARY

Class I — Riverside, Division I; Treynor, Division I

SOLOS

Class I — Lila Mouw, St. Albert, Division I and first place (second straight year); Ava Wagner, St. Albert, Division I and third place; Emma Wiggington, St. Albert, Division I and seventh place; also performing, Grace Burroughs

Class II — Lily Olson, Tri-Center, Division I and ninth place; Layla Meador, Tri-Center, Division I and tied for 10th place

COMMUNITY COLLEGE-JAZZ

Iowa Western Community College — Division I, second place in Hip Hop, Division I and third place in jazz, Division I in Pom

SPECIAL AWARDS

Thomas Jefferson won a Lois Turnage Outstanding Community Service Award for the second straight year

Logan-Magnolia won an Academic Award for having an average GPA of 3.96

Hannah Dillehay of Abraham Lincoln was awarded a $1,000 ISDTA Senior Scholarship