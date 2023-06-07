The Iowa Connections Academy recently celebrated the graduation of 161 seniors, including two local teens — Mersadize Ray and Allie Schuetze.
“Graduation is always a bittersweet season because while we will miss these students that have grown with us immensely, I am confident in the future success of these bright young adults,” Chris Moser, principal at Iowa Connections Academy, said in a news release. “Our students never cease to amaze me with their kindness, perseverance and enthusiasm for learning. I know they will create a positive impact wherever their next journey takes them.”
Collectively, graduates received more than $400,000 in scholarships. According to the release, 42% of graduates plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 34% plan to enter the workforce and 9% plan to receive vocational training. Some plan to serve in the military.
Iowa Connections Academy serves over 1,000 students across Iowa in kindergarten through 12th-grade.