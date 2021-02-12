 Skip to main content
Local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter donates $1,000 to feed local vets
VVA donation

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798 Treasurer Brad Powell, left, Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Director Nick Jedlicka, center, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798 President Ben Wiese with a $1,000 donation to the county’s VA food pantry during the Veteran’s Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

 Staff photo/Courtney Brummer-Clark

The Vietnam Veterans of America Phillip H. Grego Chapter 798 donated $1,000 to the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Office food pantry to help feed local veterans in need.

Local Vietnam Veterans of America President Ben Wiese and Treasurer Brad Powell presented the check to county VA director Nick Jedlicka during the Veterans Affairs Commission meeting Thursday at the county VA office. Most members of the commission attended the meeting and the check presentation virtually.

Both Wiese and Powell said the chapter is happy to help out other veterans.

“As people are dealing with the pandemic and the winter, we thought it this was a good way to help out,” Wiese said.

Jedlicka thanked the two men for the donation, noting that funds will be used to purchase meat and food for veterans with specialized diets,

“We really appreciate everything the VVA and VSO have done to help veterans,” Jedlicka said. “(The donation) provides a great opportunity to provide more services for them.”

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

