Locals can now dispose of American flags properly thanks to local Eagle Scout

Council Bluffs hasn’t had a place where residents can properly dispose and retire American Flags recently, but local Eagle Scout Joey Birchard from Troop 520 is changing that.

Joey said he saw a need in the community for places where residents can place American flags that need to be disposed of and retired properly.

The Daily Nonpareil donated four newspaper boxes to Joey for him to repurpose to solve this need. Joey placed the first one at the American Legion Hall #2 on Flag Day, June 14.

The process took him around two weeks to complete, which included estimating prices for the materials needed, fundraising, buying the materials, setting a date for troop members to help, deciding how to paint them and delivering the boxes to location, he said.

Kristine Birchard, Joey’s mom, described him as very patriotic.

“He saw that there was a need for this and then got to work,” she said. “I’m very proud of his hard work.”

The proper way to retire and dispose of flags is to have a flag burning ceremony, which the American Legion Hall will do.