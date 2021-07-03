 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locals can now dispose of American flags properly thanks to local Eagle Scout
0 comments
featured

Locals can now dispose of American flags properly thanks to local Eagle Scout

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs hasn’t had a place where residents can properly dispose and retire American Flags recently, but local Eagle Scout Joey Birchard from Troop 520 is changing that.

Joey said he saw a need in the community for places where residents can place American flags that need to be disposed of and retired properly.

The Daily Nonpareil donated four newspaper boxes to Joey for him to repurpose to solve this need. Joey placed the first one at the American Legion Hall #2 on Flag Day, June 14.

The process took him around two weeks to complete, which included estimating prices for the materials needed, fundraising, buying the materials, setting a date for troop members to help, deciding how to paint them and delivering the boxes to location, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kristine Birchard, Joey’s mom, described him as very patriotic.

“He saw that there was a need for this and then got to work,” she said. “I’m very proud of his hard work.”

The proper way to retire and dispose of flags is to have a flag burning ceremony, which the American Legion Hall will do.

The other three boxes will be placed later this year, one at the Avoca Courthouse, one at the American Legion Hall in Hancock and a third yet-to-be-decided location.

Birchard said he would like to thank the Nonpareil for the donation of the boxes, Darlene McMartin for helping, his fellow troop members, the scout leaders and, of course, his mom for all her help and support.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert