Location changed for Iowa Western Community College EMS training

Plans are for the groups to undergo extrication and transportation training from 9 a.m. until about midday Saturday, according to a press release from Iowa Western.

Council Bluffs firefighters will demonstrate to the students how to extricate patients from vehicles that have been involved in an accident. LifeNet will then land a helicopter to show how they transport patients from a motor vehicle crash. The simulated patient will be extricated from the vehicle, the students will take over patient care and transfer care to the LifeNet helicopter crew. From there, LifeNet will instruct on the care that is provided during transportation.