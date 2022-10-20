 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Location changed for Iowa Western Community College EMS training

Council Bluffs Fire Department Firefighter Jason Himmelsehr, left, and Engineer Dan Morse load gear into an ambulance outside the department headquarters in November 2020.

The location for joint training exercises involving Iowa Western Community College Emergency Medical Services students, Council Bluffs Fire Department personnel and a LifeNet crew has been moved to the Council Bluffs Fire Department, 200 S. Fourth St.

Plans are for the groups to undergo extrication and transportation training from 9 a.m. until about midday Saturday, according to a press release from Iowa Western.

Council Bluffs firefighters will demonstrate to the students how to extricate patients from vehicles that have been involved in an accident. LifeNet will then land a helicopter to show how they transport patients from a motor vehicle crash. The simulated patient will be extricated from the vehicle, the students will take over patient care and transfer care to the LifeNet helicopter crew. From there, LifeNet will instruct on the care that is provided during transportation.

