There aren’t always satisfying answers to mysteries.

After reading the Nonpareil’s story about Native American remains found at the Lewis Central School (now Titan Hill Intermediate) archaeological site, the bioarchaeology director in the Office of the State Archeologist, reached out with an update to the story.

Lara K. Noldner provided the Nonpareil with an article describing how, in the seven months following the discovery of the Lewis Central School site, meetings were held between State Archeologist John Hotopp, the State’s historic preservation officer and the assistant attorney general.

The meetings resulted in a list of proposed changes to Iowa Code, which were then sent to the Legislative Service Bureau for drafting.

One of the changes to the Iowa Code is outlined in Chapter 263B, Section 8: “The state archaeologist shall establish, with the approval of the executive council, a cemetery on existing state lands for the reburial of ancient human remains found in the state. The cemetery shall not be open to the public. The state archaeologist in cooperation with the department of natural resources shall be responsible for coordinating interment in the cemetery.”

Despite initial reports indicating that archaic remains would be reburied in Lewis Township cemetery, this change to Iowa Code resulted in the creation of state-run unmarked burial grounds used to rebury Indigenous remains following excavation and study.

According to a 1978 article by Duane C. Anderson, Michael Finnegan, John Hotopp and Alton K. Fisher titled “The Lewis Central School Site (13PW5): A resolution of ideological conflicts at an archaic ossuary in western Iowa,” excavation and investigation of ancient cemeteries is only permitted when the site is threatened with destruction.

The article also states that Native American tribes will not tolerate research projects that involve digging into burial grounds that are in a good state of preservation.

Noldner told the Nonpareil that all 26 individual remains from the Lewis Central site were reburied in western Iowa in May 1977. Asked by the paper, she declined to provide any documentation to support that assertion.

The burial of the archaic remains discovered at the Lewis Central School site is protected from the public domain out of respect for Native American tribes and to ensure the remains are never bulldozed, disinterred or looted again.