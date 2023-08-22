Golden Hills RC&D is hosting several educational, volunteer events about prairie seed harvest in the Loess Hills in August, September and October.

Golden Hills is partnering with local groups, including county conservation boards, to find volunteers. Golden Hills and other conservation staff will train the volunteers, who will visit local prairie remnants and learn how to identify plants for seed collection.

The harvested seed will be used for prairie restoration and reconstruction projects in the Loess Hills.

Numerous events are scheduled in several sites throughout the Loess Hills region. These events are weather-dependent and will need to be postponed if the grasses and forbs are not completely dry.

Volunteers are welcome to join one or many of the sessions, which will primarily be held on weekday evenings. The events are free and open to the public of all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration will be requested for some, but not all, of the events. Visit goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed to learn more.

The following events have been announced:

• Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center

• Sept. 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Crescent

• Sept. 11, 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray Hill Scenic Overlook

• Sept. 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Loess Hill State Forest

• Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waubonsie State Park

• Oct. 2, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

• Oct. 3, 5 to 7 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center

• Oct. 4, 5 to 7 p.m. at Armstrong Farm

• Oct. 4, 5 to 7 p.m. at Five Ridge Prairie

• Oct. 11, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Smokey Hills

• Oct. 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Hill WMA

• Oct. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center

Funding for the project is provided by Ceres Trust and a Specialty Crop Block Grant from Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.

•••

Here's what else is happening over the next few days:

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

• Shop the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Elm Street. Entertainment and family activities are featured from the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street.