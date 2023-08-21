The Logan-Magnolia Community School District is set to hold a special election asking voters to levy additional property taxes to raise funds for infrastructure.

The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, and absentee ballots are available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Voters will choose whether to approve or deny a 33-cent increase to the district's physical plant and equipment levy.

The school board voted to ask for an increase to the PPEL levy after bids coming in over budget halted the project, Superintendent Tom Ridder wrote in a statement on the district website on Aug. 3.

"The school and some community members have been working extremely hard to come up with a plan that will best serve our school district," he said.

The district switched the project from a traditional construction manager approach to construction manager at risk, which has become popular in more recent years. In such an approach, the construction manager guarantees to deliver a project at an agreed-upon maximum price and assumes the liability for paying for unanticipated costs that could be required.

"After much research it was decided that going with the CMaR format the district will be able to save money and reduce the chances that parts will be cut out of the project due to cost cutting measures," Ridder said.

The board voted to approve Genesis Construction as the construction manager at risk on Aug. 18.

"If this vote passes the school would have the authority to raise up to $2.54 million, which could be spent on improving the physical structure of the school," Ridder said. "This tax levy would help us reach our goal of giving the community the school improvements that were voted on in March of 2022."

"On a positive note the school district has purchased the Smooth Trucking Building which is located directly east of our elementary school," the statement continued. "The location of this property opens up a lot of opportunities for our school district. The plan is to put a committee together to come up with a floorplan for the use of the building. There are a lot of ideas out there on how the district should use the building. The committee will come with a plan that will best meet the needs of the school district."

Logan-Magnolia School Board President Dan Cohrs proposed using funds from the PPEL tax to purchase land east of the schools at the board's July 5 meeting.

If approved, the tax increase would begin in 2024.

Early votes may be placed at the auditor's office in person or by mail.

The last day for the Auditor’s Office to receive a request to mail a ballot will be Monday, Aug. 28. Forms can be found at sos.iowa.gov or at the county auditor’s office in Logan.

In-person voting in the auditor’s office begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continue through Sept. 11. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Questions can be directed to Susan Bonham, Harrison County auditor and commissioner of elections, at 712-644-2401.

The voting precincts have been temporarily combined into one precinct. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St.

Details on PPELs and about what they can be used for can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.