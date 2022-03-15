Long-time Iowa West Foundation program officer to retire

A woman who’s been with the Iowa West Foundation since it starting doling out grants will retire at the end of this week.

Program Officer Deb Debbaut, a Council Bluffs native, joined the foundation in 1996, Iowa West said in a release. Her last day will be Friday, with an open house-style celebration scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 31 at the PACE Hoff Center.

Those wishing to send Deb their well wishes electronically can go to bit.ly/debdebbaut.

Debbaut’s history with the foundation includes grants administration, nonprofit capacity building, multi-year funding and serving as the liaison for the Healthy Families portfolio, among a litany of other professional accomplishments over the course of 26 years, the foundation said.

“When I think about my time at the foundation, it’s not one program or project that comes to mind, but the people who are behind those organizations and the heart they have for their communities,” Debbaut said in the release. “I appreciate being a hometown girl that had the opportunity to be a change maker in our community. I look forward to following the success of the foundation and being an ambassador.”

A non-traditional student herself — in that Debbaut went straight into the workforce following her graduation from Lewis Central High School — she advocated for the creation of the STARS scholarship program, an initiative geared toward parents and grandparents wanting to further their education. Now operated by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, the program boasts nearly 300 graduates. In addition, as chair of the Midwest region for PEAK Grantmaking, Debbaut leveraged her connections with national foundations again to further advance regional philanthropy and put local foundations on the national map, Iowa West said.

“From my very first days at Iowa West Foundation, it was clear that Deb has a huge heart,” Matthew Henkes, vice president of the Iowa West Foundation and Debbaut’s direct supervisor, said in the release. “She champions the causes of those who risk being overlooked or underserved in our community. She has a passion for the work of the Foundation and a strong personal compass.

“I have had the honor of working closely with Deb these past eight years and know our team is better for all she has taught us.”

Prior to joining the foundation, Debbaut enjoyed a 23-year career in banking. She earned her associate degree in business administration from Iowa Western Community College and her bachelor’s degree in management, systems, and personnel with a minor in banking and finance from Buena Vista University. Iowa Western named her Alumni of the Year in 2019. In retirement, she and her husband of nearly 50 years, Marion, look forward to enjoying their hobbies of outdoor photography and kite flying.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.