Longtime Santa Claus impersonator, Bluffs community volunteer dies

He didn’t live at the North Pole, but a man many local youngsters knew as Santa Claus has died.

Rea “Ray” Blackburn, 69, passed away on April 5, 2022 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

Blackburn impersonated old St. Nick for about 10 years at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs, most recently in 2019, according to James Blackburn, one of his four sons.

“He did a few private gigs over the last few years but not many,” he said.

James Blackburn said he and his siblings felt Ray was a great father.

“Dad was a wonderful man,” he said. “Some of his coworkers remarked that he was the dad they’d never had but always wanted.”

But James also loved his father for “his heart for serving others and bringing joy to those around him.”

“I remember going to Habitat for Humanity build sites with him as a teenager,” he said. “His smile is something that others have often remarked about.”

Ray Blackburn also loved music and had been active as a singer and tuba player. He played in the Iowa Western Community Band for many years and often served as the chorister at his church, his son said. He was involved in community theater and especially enjoyed playing the role of Oliver Hix in “The Music Man.” Hix sang in a quartet formed by Professor Harold Hill, the traveling salesman whose con-man heart melted when he fell in love with Marian Paroo, the River City librarian.

“He was always happy playing his tuba and being Santa,” said Gary Richardson, who played in the community band with Ray.

Ray’s heart for serving others can be seen in many of the activities he was involved with. He served in the U.S. Air Force and spent “countless hours” volunteering for the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and many other organizations, according to his obituary.

His funeral service was held Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was buried at the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors.

