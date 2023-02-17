A longtime Council Bluffs and Omaha music educator has found his rest.

Carter Leeka, 71, of Omaha died Feb. 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by family after a three-year battle with cancer.

Leeka served as the band director at St. Albert Catholic School in Council Bluffs from 1991 to 2013. At St. Albert, he covered all instrumental music and taught general music, music appreciation, music theory and world music. He also directed musicals, served on the common core committee and taught Earth science.

On Feb. 10, St. Albert posted the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of former longtime St. Albert Catholic band instructor and father Carter Leeka. We were lucky to have had Mr. Leeka share his love of music with so many of our students, and they are certainly better for it. We appreciate his devotion to our school.”

He was later the music director at Sts. Peter and Paul School and St. Matthew School in Omaha.

Leeka also taught music classes at the Joslyn Art Museum and at Kids College, a summer enrichment program for secondary students at Metropolitan Community College. He was one of the early directors of the Iowa Western Community Band and performed with several area ensembles.

“He accumulated a large quantity of band music, several boxes of which he donated to the Iowa Western Community Band,” said Don Jacobson, current director of the ensemble. “He was an active member of the Council Bluffs-Omaha community and contributed to the musical enjoyment and education of many.”

Leeka directed his final musical performance on Dec. 17, 2022 for St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Schools.

He was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Carter and Edna Leeka on Nov. 28, 1951, according to his obituary. He graduated from Benson High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Education from Wayne State College in 1974, followed by a Master of Arts in Musical Performance, Conducting and Tuba from Ball State University in 1977.

Leeka is survived by his spouse of 24 years, Kimberly Wagoner; children, Carter and Lindsey Leeka, Justin Wagoner, Megan Wagoner and Lauren Wagoner and Clinton Dale; grandchildren, Sophia Wagoner-Straub, Kayla Wagoner, Aunika Wagoner, Parker Leeka, August Leeka, Creigh Dale and Logan Dale; brothers, Chuck and Connie Delp and Scott Delp and David Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 1 at 11 a.m. at Roeder Funeral Home located at 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. Memorials to be dedicated to the family for later designation.