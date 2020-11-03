 Skip to main content
Lou Carta Scholarship for pharmacy students is now taking applications
Lou Carta Scholarship for pharmacy students is now taking applications

Education graphic
Metro Creative Connection

The Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association has made the Lou Carta Scholarship available and applications are now open to students in pharmacy school.

Requirements for the scholarship:

  • Second year or above in pharmacy school.
  • Applicant’s hometown must be within 100 miles of the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
  • A minimum GPA of 2.5.

One applicant will receive $1,000 for the fall 2021 academic term — deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

The association is selecting a committee to conduct interviews with applicants to select the recipient.

Contact Tony Beraldi, RPh, President of the Association at ztver@aol.com for the application or any questions.

News Alert