Jennifer Kelso has made some mistakes, which she readily admits to. She’s been arrested a handful of times, mostly for traffic violations like driving without proof of insurance or with a suspended license. She has depression and anxiety disorder, which were likely exacerbated by drug and alcohol use.

That’s all in the past, though. Kelso’s last arrest was in 2018, and she and her boyfriend, Tony, have been sober going on five years now. She has a full-time job and some stability in her life.

At least, she did, until she received notice in March that she was being evicted from the trailer park she’s lived in for more than a year.

It’s not just her, though. Everyone is being evicted, because the land was sold to McGregor Interests, owner of Lockbox Storage, which has a facility along Veterans Memorial Highway, right next door to the trailer park. Lockbox is looking to expand its operation, and Kelso and the other trailer park residents are being kicked out.

Kelso received a letter dated March 21 explaining that her lease was not being renewed, and that she had until July 31 to vacate the premises.

In addition to providing about four months notice, McGregor Interests said tenants would not owe rent for the month of July. The real estate company also offered to help tenants with moving expenses.

Moving out of a trailer park wouldn’t normally be a problem, as trailers are meant to be mobile, but the trailer Kelso and her boyfriend bought for $6,000 from the trailer park’s previous owners a year ago is old and worn down. If they try to move it, they don’t think that they’ll get very far.

“Take the skirting off all around it, put wheels on it, it’ll probably move, but it’s very possible–” Tony started.

“It’ll probably fall apart,” Kelso said, finishing her partner’s thought.

“It’s from before ‘76,” Tony said. “We got ripped off. We were so tired of being in the motel, $1,000 a month, we thought $300 a month lot fee, that can help us a lot, get back on our feet.”

Prior to purchasing the trailer, Kelso and her boyfriend were living at the Perfect Stay Inn, which was owned by the people who sold them the trailer.

Since being served with the eviction notice in March, Kelso has been trying to secure housing for herself, Tony, and their cat, Riley, a stray who they found outside in the rain.

Unfortunately, due to the life she lived previously, Kelso has poor credit, and while she makes enough to cover rent and upkeep for the trailer, she doesn’t make three or four times what rent would be at a new apartment and so she has gotten rejection after rejection. No one wants to rent to her, despite how hard she’s worked to overcome her past.

“It's like everybody now, like, they don't care about what you're doing now, they care about what happened in your past and that's why they won't rent to you,” Kelso said. “And that’s really hard, because I chose to live a bad life back then, and I’ve changed and I’ve totally flipped around.”

Despite how often you hear that people need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps — a physical impossibility, by the way — even when they try, the system is weighted against them.

“Their story unfortunately isn't unique as a lot of rental properties are run by corporations that will not look past evictions, low credit scores or income qualifications such as mandating you bring home three to four times the amount of rent,” said Brandy Wallar, CEO of New Visions Homeless Services. “Habitat (for Humanity) and (Municipal Housing Agency) would be good to reach out to for more of a long-term solution, but unfortunately, it takes months to years to be housed through their programs.”

Kelso doesn’t have months or years. A week before the July 31 deadline, she was concerned that she was going to have to move her possessions into a storage unit and again live in a motel for the foreseeable future.

“I’m praying it won’t come to that, as of right this second, that’s looking like that’s what we might have to do,” Kelso said.

New Visions Homeless Services Street Outreach Director Shawn Miller said that living in a motel for an extended period of time is a Band-Aid, and not a good one at that.

"That is the worst temporary solution ever, because that just chews up, that just wastes money," Miller said.

Oftentimes when facing homelessness, there are no good options, Miller said. Even if you're newly homeless and get added to a rapid rehousing list, it could still take months before your number comes up.

"Honestly, there's only about 20% of the people that get pulled for that list, and they're pulling the people that are most chronically homeless first," Miller said. "So, if you would be homeless tomorrow, you'd have one day of homelessness, so you would definitely fall in that 80% that might never get pulled for that program. Or, you'd have to be homeless for a very long time to be eligible for that program."

If you are facing homelessness, and you have family or friends to stay with while trying to get back on your feet, doing so would make you ineligible for some of the assistance programs, like rapid rehousing.

"Basically, we're telling people they're not homeless enough for homeless services," Miller said.