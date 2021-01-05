LSI to hold more virtual foster care meetings

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host several virtual orientation sessions on foster care and adoption this month for western Iowa residents.

These orientations will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14.

LSI will also host a virtual orientation for Native American families about making a difference and preserving a child or teen’s culture and tradition while providing foster care, the organization said. This orientation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa available for them. These orientations are open to families and community members interested in exploring foster parenting options. If you are interested in attending virtually, go to LSIowa.org/InquiryForm to start the process and contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with any questions.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, go to LSIowa.org or the LSI Facebook page at facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

