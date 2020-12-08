LSI to offer orientation on foster care, adoption

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host an orientation for Council Bluffs area community members interested in learning more about foster care and adoption.

The meeting will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 17 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa and the Council Bluffs area. The orientation is open to families and community members interested in exploring foster parenting options. If you are interested in attending, go to LSIowa.org/InquiryForm to start the process and contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with any questions.

At this time, LSI is asking all attendees to practice social distancing and wear a mask during the session. Prior to the event, attendees are asked to review and sign LSI’s COVID-19 safety guidelines acknowledgement form, which can be found at LSIowa.org/calendar, and bring the form to the orientation.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races and sexual orientations. Go to LSIowa.org and/or facebook.com/LSI.iowa for more information.

