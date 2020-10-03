Maaske retires from fire department after 22 years of service

Jim Maaske smiled while talking about only having two jobs his entire life.
Sure, he did stuff like washing dishes as a teen, but that doesn’t really count, he said.
The first job was working as an automotive mechanic for about 20 years. But the second gig, working for the Council Bluffs Fire Department, is the occupation he will forever hang his hat on.
Earlier this week, Maaske — a captain in the department — and Capt. Dave Hyde were recognized during retirement ceremonies at the Council Bluffs headquarters station. Speaking with the Nonpareil on Thursday following Hyde’s recognition, Maaske said he made the major career shift at 38 years old — he wasn’t sure the force would even take somebody nearing 40.
But two of his friends, both Bluffs firefighters, encouraged him to apply. And ultimately, it proved to be a great fit.
“It really was one of those things where it was like a duck with water — it just took, you know?” he said. “I absolutely enjoyed every single day I came to work. Of course, there were some tough days, but it really is a great job.
“If you like helping people, this is your job.”
Maaske, a 22-year department veteran, said the bonds forged during his tenure will always remain strong. Firefighters, he said, act as one big family, looking out for their peers and assisting one another when needed.
Losing daily camaraderie is what Maaske said he expects will be the hardest element of rolling into retirement.
“It’s just a family, and that is the hardest thing,” he said. “It’s like walking away from your family. You lived with these crews, you see them every other day, you know their problems and they know your problems, what they need, if their kids aren’t well.
“It’s just a whole other family that is always there for you. I remember when I moved from one house to another and 33 guys showed up for an hour and a half move.”
Fire Chief Justin James said both Maaske and Hyde will be missed.
“They are both a loss, in their own way,” James said. “I always say the fire department is a tool box, and everybody brings their own individual tool. But when you lose some of those pieces, you just hope that somebody can step up and fill those shoes.”
Stepping into retirement, Maaske, an avid cyclist, said he plans on keeping up more with the activity.
“I’ve raced Lance (Armstrong) a couple of times; we have a best-out-of-three series going — he’s won twice,” Maaske said with a laugh.
He added that he will continue volunteering in various capacities around the Bluffs community.
He said he will miss the action associated with the job and being able to help turn a bad situation into something a little more manageable.
While operating his crew, Maaske said he always tried simply controlling what he could. Illustrating this, Maaske referenced some wisdom directed his way when he was promoted to captain about 16 years ago.
“One of the other captains said, ‘Jim, just remember one thing. Before you get out of that truck, decide what you want to do.’ It was about making a decision and going with it. You can always change it, but have something in your mind.
“And he goes, ‘Just remember, it’s not your problem, you are just there to help.’ And that has stuck with me every single time I’ve had a sticky problem — I was called to help and I will do the very best I can.”
