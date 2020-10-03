Maaske retires from fire department after 22 years of service

Jim Maaske smiled while talking about only having two jobs his entire life.

Sure, he did stuff like washing dishes as a teen, but that doesn’t really count, he said.

The first job was working as an automotive mechanic for about 20 years. But the second gig, working for the Council Bluffs Fire Department, is the occupation he will forever hang his hat on.

Earlier this week, Maaske — a captain in the department — and Capt. Dave Hyde were recognized during retirement ceremonies at the Council Bluffs headquarters station. Speaking with the Nonpareil on Thursday following Hyde’s recognition, Maaske said he made the major career shift at 38 years old — he wasn’t sure the force would even take somebody nearing 40.

But two of his friends, both Bluffs firefighters, encouraged him to apply. And ultimately, it proved to be a great fit.

“It really was one of those things where it was like a duck with water — it just took, you know?” he said. “I absolutely enjoyed every single day I came to work. Of course, there were some tough days, but it really is a great job.

“If you like helping people, this is your job.”