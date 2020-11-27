Macedonia woman rushes into burning barn, saves animals

Would you rush into a burning building to save what’s inside?

Michelle Antunez, 44, of Macedonia, east of Council Bluffs, was confronted with that dangerous dilemma on Friday the 13th, as she was driving her daughter, Lian, 15, home from Riverside Community High School.

They passed by a restored barn, painted with giant sunflowers on its sides, and noticed what appeared to be dust rising around it.

“Is that dust or smoke?” asked Antunez.

A few yards down the road, she turned around. By then, her daughter could see flames shooting from the barn.

Antunez said she hesitated a bit after seeing “no trespassing” signs at the farm entrance, but drove toward the barn. She called 911 and knocked on the farmhouse door. No response.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, they have a lot of critters,’ ” she said. So into the barn she went, armed with a garden hose.

Antunez was able to hand a litter of kittens found in the barn to her daughter as volunteer firefighters arrived. Her quick action spared a flock of chickens and some pigs, and saved the barn from more extensive damage.