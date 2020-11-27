 Skip to main content
Macedonia woman rushes into burning barn, saves animals
Macedonia woman rushes into burning barn, saves animals

antunez

Michelle Antunez of Macedonia rushed into a burning barn to save some kittens, chickens and pigs on Friday the 13th.

 Courtesy John Scherle via The Omaha World-Herald

Would you rush into a burning building to save what’s inside?

Michelle Antunez, 44, of Macedonia, east of Council Bluffs, was confronted with that dangerous dilemma on Friday the 13th, as she was driving her daughter, Lian, 15, home from Riverside Community High School.

They passed by a restored barn, painted with giant sunflowers on its sides, and noticed what appeared to be dust rising around it.

“Is that dust or smoke?” asked Antunez.

A few yards down the road, she turned around. By then, her daughter could see flames shooting from the barn.

Antunez said she hesitated a bit after seeing “no trespassing” signs at the farm entrance, but drove toward the barn. She called 911 and knocked on the farmhouse door. No response.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, they have a lot of critters,’ ” she said. So into the barn she went, armed with a garden hose.

Antunez was able to hand a litter of kittens found in the barn to her daughter as volunteer firefighters arrived. Her quick action spared a flock of chickens and some pigs, and saved the barn from more extensive damage.

She said she doesn’t consider herself a hero of any kind, and hopes anyone would have done what she did.

“You just do what you feel you need to do,” Antunez said.

